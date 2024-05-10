Samsung Chairwoman's granddaughter Annie Moon reportedly drops out of THE BLACK LABEL’s new girlgroup line up

On May 10, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Samsung Chairwoman's only granddaughter Annie Moon, aka Moon Seo-yoon, will drop out of THE BLACK LABEL's upcoming girl group line-up. It has been stated that she decided not to join the group for her debut. However, the reason for the Chaebol Heiress's departure from the group has not been revealed.

The associate company of YG Entertainment, THE BLACK LABEL, has been owned by well-known producer Teddy. It was previously reported that he was about to launch the Teddy Girl Group within the first half of 2024.

Annie Moon would not make her debut as a rookie idol with TBLNGG

Teddy's upcoming girl group is popularly known as TBLNGG among the K-pop fandom. The South Korean singer and model would reportedly no longer debut with TBLNGG and thus leaves out the possibility of starting with the group in the South Korean Entertainment industry. THE BLACK LABEL has not released any official statement regarding the news of her dropping out from the upcoming girl group TBLNGG.

Being the granddaughter of Lee Myung-hee, the chairwoman of Samsung aka Shinsegae group, the K-pop Community was keenly following her expected debut with TBLNGG. However, the fandom reacted differently with the news of her not making a debut with the girl group.

Many fans expressed their disappointment with the news as they stated that Annie Moon practiced with the other members since 2017, and it was heartbreaking to see her not making her debut. While others stated that she might have realized that being an idol was not a huge deal and reminded her of her social status of being associated with the Samsung Chairwoman's granddaughter. They also wanted THE BLACK LABEL to share a press release with the fandom to enlighten them on the ongoing situation.

However, not many details have been provided by the outlet regarding the matter. Previously, Moon Seo-yeon was reported to debut with American child actress and model Ella Gross, dancer Bailey Seok, and others in the new girl group.

Annie Moon was born on January 23, 2002, graduated from Columbia University, and shares a close bond with YGX dancers, including Leejung, Lee and CL's sister Harin Lee, and G-DRAGON. She was spotted with BTS member Jungkook at the Coachella music festival. The rookie idol also shared several moments from her daily life on her social media handle Instagram @aniesymoon.

Moon Seo-yoon is famous among the netizens for her impeccable visuals and fashion statement. She is known for her signature style, donning low-rise jeans and a crop top. She also has a younger sister Taylor Seojin Moon, who was born in 2004.

The K-pop community is eagerly following the news of the upcoming rookie girl group TBLNGG, also known as MEOVV, and looking forward to the future of the band following Annie Moon's reported departure.