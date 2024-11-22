On November 21, 2024, RIIZE won their first Favorite Global Performer Award (Male) at the 2024 MAMA Awards (Mnet Asian Music Awards). The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. During their acceptance speech, group member Anton expressed his gratitude to their fans—Briize—for their love and support.

The idol reflected on the events of the last year, hinting at his band member Seunghan's hiatus, controversy, and exit from the group. Anton gave his speech in English to reach his global fans. He said:

"A lot has happened, in one year we’ve been performing as artists. even since last year’s mama. I’m sure many of us are aware of what happened but we are always grateful for our fans, Briize! as well as I am very grateful for our members as well, and our members’ families. I am grateful for the company as well."

Trending

For the unversed, in 2023, Seunghan got embroiled in smoking and dating controversies after several pictures from his pre-debut time went viral online. He went on a hiatus in November 2023 and was supposed to rejoin the group in October 2024. However, SM Entertainment informed fans that Seunghan would be leaving the group and will now work as a solo artist under the label.

As a result, fans initiated a global boycott against the K-pop group and the company. This boycott is still ongoing, as they demanded Seunghan's return to the band.

Meanwhile, Anton's MAMA speech went viral online, as fans became emotional. They deciphered his speech as his way of addressing Seunghan's unfair exit from the group. One fan wrote on X:

"say it louder bro, proud of you anton"

Expand Tweet

Fans mentioned that the Get a Guitar group was aware of the global boycott. They praised Anton for his "bravery" in bringing up the topic at the 2024 MAMA stage.

"“a lot has happened in the last year” RIIZE SAID IT TYEMSELVES ANTÓN SAID IT HIMSWLF THEY KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON THEY KNOW HOW WE FEEL," one fan wrote.

"Anton, this is bravery. You are brilliant. Thank you. And absolutely stunning, magnificent performance from Riize! Truly so proud of them. They are amazing. Many, many congratulations on their win for Favorite Global Performer Award!" another fan remarked.

"Thank you anton for always delivery of RIIZE feeling to us, i know that they are aware of what has happened, but they keep giving us strength while being the ones who are most hurting. I hope we as a BRIIZE will always be there for RIIZE and never let them to get hurt again," another fan added.

Others underscored how "heartbreaking" Anton's speech was. They criticized SM Entertainment for allegedly threatening the band to "stay in line" or they might face the same consequences as Seunghan.

"Anton’s speech is truly heartbreaking… I’m always trying to not over analyze their words, but his tone and his expression… you CANNOT convince me they are not hurt about ot6 bullying out Seunghan of RIIZE." one fan said.

"A lot of open communication" - translated - SM telling them that if they don't stay in line they will be dropped the same way they screwed over Seunghan and numerous other artists." another fan noted.

"He definitely wanted to say so much but couldn’t find the words that wouldn’t get them in trouble with SM but we know that RIIZE is 7 they want Seunghan back!!!" another fan emphasized.

Seunghan's exit announced a day after the news of re-joining RIIZE, igniting a global boycott from fans

Expand Tweet

On October 13, 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported that RIIZE's label, Wizard Production (an SM Entertainment subsidiary), announced Seunghan's return to the group.

"Seunghan acknowledges that his past actions were wrong, and he has currently halted activities for nearly a year while deeply reflecting [on his actions] and feeling apologetic to the other members and his fans. We also recognized that Seunghan’s past actions were not appropriate as an artist, which is why it took us a long time to debate the timing of his return to activities."

However, after some Korean fans protested against the label's decision by sending funeral wreaths outside the company building, SM Entertainment said on October 13 that Seunghan would be leaving the group.

On November 15, 2024, SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan would debut as a solo artist. They also created a separate Instagram account for him to share his updates and future activities. The company said:

"SEUNGHAN is currently preparing to debut as a solo artist in the second half of 2025, and is receiving full support and guidance across several aspects considered essential for a solo debut including systemized training, producing, management, and more."

Fans have been continuously boycotting the Get a Guitar group and its promotions. Over 120 K-pop retail stores worldwide have joined the boycott, demanding Seunghan's return to the group and refusing to restock the band's album and promote its sales.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback