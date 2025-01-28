“Serving the country and serving the music industry” — Fans react as BTS members’ solo releases dominate Spotify Korea Daily Top 10

On January 28, 2025, BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung (V), and Jin's solo projects dominated Spotify Korea's Daily Top 10 chart. All tracks from Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, ranked in the Top 10, alongside Jungkook's SEVEN (feat. Latto), Taehyung's Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin), and Jin's Running Wild.

The songs are ranked consecutively as follows:

WHO Be Mine SEVEN (feat. Latto) Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) Rebirth (Intro) Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson) Closer Than This Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin) Interlude: Showtime Running Wild

Fans expressed pride in the members' ability to balance their national duties with their musical careers.

"Serving the country and serving the music industry," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Several fans stated that BTS' vocal line took "charge" of Spotify Korea's Daily Top 10 chart despite being away for their military service since 2023.

"Not our vocal line is taking in charge," one fan wrote.

"Crazy how the entire muse album within top 10," another fan wrote.

"This is crazy. Reminds me of AYS when JK was playing Korean Spotify TOP 50 in the car and this was nearly the same result. The longevity is just insane," another fan added.

Some fans made lighthearted remarks by stating that they don't see BTS in the Top 10.

"Where is BTS? hellllllllllllllllp," a fan wrote.

"BTS fight back!! Some nugu artists charting there," another fan reacted.

"This is insane. Who're they? I see no BTS tooooo," another fan added.

More about BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, and Jin's military service

Expand Tweet

Jimin released his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024, comprising seven tracks. The lead single, WHO is a hip-hop R&B track that delves into the longing for true love. It achieved significant success, topping Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart for two consecutive days, July 23-24, 2024.

Jungkook dropped his debut solo single SEVEN (feat. Latto) on July 14, 2023. The song won the 'Song of Summer' global category at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, making him the first K-pop act and soloist to win this segment.

Taehyung aka V dropped his duet ballad with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead, on November 29, 2024. The song and its 6 minutes long music video was pre-recorded before he enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, joining the South Korean Army's 5th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, Jin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, and was officially discharged from the Republic of Korea Army 5th Infantry Division on June 12, 2024. He released his debut solo album, Happy, along with its title track, Running Wild, on November 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, Namjoon, and SUGA, are currently serving in the Republic of Korea Army and will be discharged in June 2025 to return to civilian life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback