"SERVING FACE CARD" — Fans in awe as NCT's Jaehyun's recent military photo goes viral online

On November 19, 2024, NCT's Jaehyun's latest military photo went viral on the Korean online forum TheQoo. The Unconditional singer enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army on November 4, 2024, to fulfill his mandatory enlistment of 18 months.

In the photo, the K-pop idol is seen sitting at the center with his comrades during a sketch photo at the 23rd regiment trainee camp. After the photo surfaced on social media, fans were thrilled to see him after a long time.

Several fans reacted to the surfaced photo and praised the idol. One fan on X wrote:

"MY LOVER ALWAYS SERVING FACE CARD LUVETTE"

Fans mentioned that they feel "relieved" to see him doing well in the military.

"I always said it from the start he would do just fine even better in the military and im glad and feel more relieved now knowing that he really is doing well there. Proud of you always my jaehyunie!" one fan said.

"Jaehyun update and suddenly life doesnt seem that bad anymore," another fan wrote.

"CRYING I MISS HIM SO MUCHHH," another fan added.

Meanwhile, some fans suggested that there should be a Jaehyun lookalike contestant where the winner gets to take his place in the military.

"Can someone host a jaehyun look alike contest. The winner gets to take his place in the military," one fan said.

"My head still hurts seeing the first photo ik he took more than 1 photo of his fine azzzz RELEASE IT NOWWWWW," another fan wrote.

"Bare faced jaehyun looks insanely gorgeous in a military uniform," one other fan added.

More about NCT member Jaehyun

The 27-year-old K-pop idol enlisted in the South Korean Army Military Band, following in the footsteps of fellow member Taeyong, who is currently serving. The Unconditional singer marked the occasion by sharing photos of his buzzcut on Instagram, expressing gratitude to fans.

On his enlistment day, several NCT members, including Johnny, Doyoung, Ten, Jungwoo, and Taeyong, attended to see him off, sharing heartwarming moments on social media. Fans have expressed their support for the idol as he begins this new chapter of his life.

Prior to his enlistment, the K-pop idol debuted as a solo artist in August 2024 with his album J and released a follow-up single, Unconditional, in October. Furthermore, he held his first solo fan meeting at the Seoul Olympic Handball Stadium.

NCT's Jaehyun is expected to complete his mandatory military service by May 2026.

