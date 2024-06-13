"Seven cute version": ARMYs react as BTS' Jin performs on Jungkook's global hit song during his in-person fan event at Jamsil Arena

On June 13, 2024, Kim Seokjin or Jin of BTS hosted his fan event at the Jamsil Arena to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group with their fans. A day before, the musician returned from the military after completing 18 months of mandatory service. The event had sessions where the first half included greeting fans and hugging 1,000 lucky ARMYs.

The second session of the event included the BTS idol's live performances of his singles, such as The Astronaut, Moon, and Super Tuna, among others. BIGHIT MUSIC selected around 4,000 fans to attend the event. Within those 4,000, the label selected 1,000 fans through a raffle to hug Jin.

During the second segment of the event, the Abyss singer-songwriter surprised the attending fans by performing Jungkook's debut solo single SEVEN. One fan jokingly highlighted that it is the "cute version" of the track SEVEN.

The singer's surprise presentation of Jungkook's song thrilled the audience. He also added that he would later send the clip to Jungkook personally to get feedback on his performance. Others just praise the BTS idol for putting together an entertaining event with love, laughter, and memories.

"This man just got discharged yesterday but here he is trying his very best to entertain us. I am spoiled." — an X user wrote.

"I don’t think i’ve ever smiled this much in my life whilst watching this" — an X user wrote.

"Thank you jin for surprising all of us at the end with beautiful flowers…and of course, doing the seven challenge." — an X user wrote.

"Jin danced to Jungkook’s Seven in his fan event. He said he will send this to Jungkook and ask him what he thinks of it later. His songs are so loved!" — an X user wrote.

"I imagine Jk teaching Seven to Jin in the army..What happened there? This took practice. Jk and Jin said hello, they had already seen each other, they shared time" — an X user wrote.

"Seokjin danced to Seven by Jungkook twice because ARMY asked for it and he cant say no. And the loudest cheers for him. Jungkookie will be so proud of his Jin hyung!" — an X user wrote.

"He came after 1.5 years didn't even rest for 1 day came straight to see army & perform for them. Performed TA, super tuna, did seven challenge, did eat Jin. In this short period of time he tried to do everything he used to do before enlisting. This is where his home is." — an X user wrote.

"Ahh it was the clean version because I was wondering how he could dance to that song without blushing though hsldkfhshkldf" — an X user wrote.

BTS' Jin performed live for his fans and delighted them by reviving "Eat Jin"

EAT JIN was a mukbang program that the BTS idol started in 2015 on VLive (now Weverse) livestreaming. In the series, he would talk to his fans while eating his favorite meals and eating large portions of it—resulting it in becoming a fan favorite.

During the second segment of the fan event on June 13, 2024, the Epiphany singer-songwriter brought back old memories by reviving the moment in front of his fans. On the stage, he sat down on a chair, ate delicious desserts, snacks, and more, and joked about various stuff.

Since the singer was the first member of BTS to be discharged from the military and return to the public eye, fans considered his attendance at the fan event on June 13 1noteworthy. The musician asked his fans for their patience and compassion as he mentioned the difficulties of transitioning to his artist life again after serving his nation as a soldier for 18 months.

With thunderous applause from the ARMY and the waving of ARMY bombs, the concert got underway with the BTS member performing his first solo single, The Astronaut. The song came out in October 2022 as a goodbye song before his enlistment and was the ideal choice for him to perform LIVE after his return from the military.

"Everyone I am back at home that I missed. I'm so nervous it feels like I've debuted again. My face and hands are shaking from being nervous!" he said. [translated]

In other news, BIGHIT MUSIC released handwritten letters from all BTS members on June 13, 2024, to mark the group's 11th anniversary. Following this, j-hope is the next member to return from the military in October 2024 whereas the rest five members—Namjoon, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook—will return in June 2025 and reconvene for group activities.