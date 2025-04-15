“Shaman is just an acquaintance" — Kim Sae-ron’s family denies claims of late actress’ alleged spirit possession linked to acting comeback

On April 14, 2025, Kim Sae-ron’s family denied alleged claims tying the late actress to spiritual practices. They addressed statements made by online content creator Lee Jin-ho, asserting that the information was inaccurate.

"It is false that Kim Sae-ron was possessed by a spirit. She became interested in the related field after she appeared in a work based on folk beliefs in the past," the late 24-year-old's family states (via TV Report).

The family clarified that Kim had grown curious about folk traditions after acting in projects that explored spiritual elements. Her previous roles in the film Manshin: Ten Thousand Spirits and the series The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim were cited as the source of her interest.

They further explained that the alleged shaman referred to in circulating rumors was only a casual contact with no special involvement.

"The shaman is just an acquaintance of Kim Sae-ron, nothing more," the bereaved family adds.

The Apgujeong bar owner also addressed the issue, denying all claims.

“If Kim Sae-ron was possessed by a spirit and I helped arrange it, I will close the store immediately and quietly disappear," they asserted.

On April 11, 2025, Lee Jin-ho alleged that Kim took part in a traditional “shinnaerim” ceremony in September of the previous year. “Shinnaerim” is a rite in Korean spiritual customs where one is believed to receive a spirit.

"Kim Sae-ron received a shamanistic ritual at a famous shrine in Seoul last September," the YouTuber claimed.

The reporter suggested that the ritual was conducted to pave the way for her re-entry into the entertainment industry after her drunk-driving case in 2022. He also mentioned a bar owner in Seoul’s Apgujeong district, claiming this individual also experienced a similar event, which may have affected the Bloodhounds actress.

"Kim Sae-ron had a very strong desire to return as an actress," and "the words that she could return as an actress if she received a divine possession shook her greatly," Mr. Lee adds.

Lee Jin-ho, a former showbiz journalist turned YouTuber, regularly posts commentary on celebrities and media stories.

Lee Jin-ho also accuses Kim Sae-ron of dating a K-pop idol, speculated to be WOODZ

Last week, on April 10, 2025, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho shared photographs of Kim Sae-ron with an unnamed artist, claiming the two were romantically involved from early 2021 until May 2022.

Lee did not reveal the name of the artist in question. However, internet users soon speculated that the person in the images was WOODZ, also known as Cho Seung-youn.

EDAM Entertainment, the agency of WOODZ, addressed rumors linking him to Kim. The agency stated it could not confirm or deny the claims, citing the matter as personal.

"(The dating rumors) are a part of the artist's private life, so it is difficult to confirm. We ask for your understanding," the South Korean entertainment label told Ilgan Sports.

WOODZ debuted with the boy group UNIQ in 2014. He is now serving in the military and will be discharged on July 21.

In March 2025, Kim Sae-ron’s family submitted two separate legal filings against content creator Lee Jin-ho. The first case, lodged on the 17th, cites damage to reputation under the Act on Information and Communication Networks.

A follow-up report was made on the 27th, accusing him of breaking the Anti-Stalking Law. The family stated that Lee consistently shared private matters involving the deceased without approval. The investigations are currently underway under South Korea's legal framework.

