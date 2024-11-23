"She did not lose her moves"— Fans swoon over Kim Minju dance to BLACKPINK's Jennie's 'Mantra' at her concert

Former IZ*ONE member Kim Minju recently caught fans' attention when she grooved to BLACKPINK's Jennie's Mantra during her solo fan meeting and concert, Blooming Story. The event took place on November 22, 2024, at ECC Samsung Hall. The female idol donned a two-piece white dress and smoothly executed the choreography of the digital single.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Multiple videos and pictures from the fan meeting and concert circulated on social media and went viral among internet users. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, complimenting Minju for her Mantra cover.

Subsequently, one user on X tweeted that even after departing from I*ZONE, the artist did not "lose her moves," stating:

"she did not lose her moves oh minju my forever idol."

Expand Tweet

The videos from the event quickly garnered millions of views, with fans expressing their admiration for the female artist's idol avatar.

"pls don't km but haven't checked out jennie mantra yet but looks like this minju slayage will make me do it,ohh god I am breathless idol minju can end me lol," a fan reacted.

"She was IZONE's Ace, respectfully. Anything and anyplace they needed her in, she was ready for it," a fan shared.

"Qrt going crazy over this dance cover and everyone missing idol Minju," a fan commented.

Many fans also complimented her as a dancer. They wished to see her debut again.

"She's still such an amazing dancer omg," a user reacted.

"Is she performing again what is this? DEBUT AGAIN PLS," a user commented.

"okay skz pause but IDOL KIM MINJU IS SO BACK OH MY GOD,"- a user mentioned.

More about Kim Minju

Kim Minju was a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE. She ranked at the No.11 on Mnet's girl group survival program Produce 48.

She officially debuted as a member with the release of the first extended play, Color*lz. It featured seven tracks, including Colors, 'O' My!, La Vie en Rose, Memory, We Together, Suki ni Nacchau Daro, and Yume wo Miteiru Aida. The physical edition of the record also included Pick Me.

Subsequently, the female artist ventured into the acting field and was featured in The Fault is Not Yours (2019). It was screened at the 20th Jeonju International Film Festival. The idol was also added to the host line-up for the music program Show! Music Core in 2020.

On September 1, 2022, Kim Minju left Urban Works and signed an exclusive contract with Management SOOP. She is known for programs, including The Forbidden Marriage, Connection, Undercover High School, Immortal Goddess, A-Teen 2, Where Is My Destination, and other shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback