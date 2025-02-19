“She is so real for this”- Internet hilariously reacts to viral story of soldier boyfriend gifting BTS’ Jungkook’s autograph

BTS’ Jungkook is all over social media as his fellow soldier gives his autograph to his girlfriend. Recently, a photo of a man holding Jungkook's autograph has gone viral on X, which was shared by his girlfriend, who is a BTS fan.

The ARMY revealed that her boyfriend was in the military base where Jungkook is serving and that he got a chance to get an autograph for her. Notably, Jungkook, alongside his fellow bandmate Jimin, is serving at the 5th Infantry Division located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do Province.

However, what garnered fans’ attention was the girlfriend’s reaction to the gift. She stated that it was the first time her boyfriend had done something useful by getting Jungkook's sign.

She wrote,

“Finally he did something useful.”

As the photo started circulating among BTS fans, they could not hold back their laughter and shared hilarious reactions to the incident.

"She is so real for this," a fan said.

"That was savage but understandable because it's Jungkook," a fan added.

"Mans just served in the military and she now finally calls him "useful" is sending me," a netizen stated.

Fans continued to joke about the girlfriend's reaction towards the signed autograph.

"Jungkook signature, that guy just earned himself the boyfriend of the year award, ain’t no greater gift he could of given her," a fan commented.

"He successfully completed his mission," another fan commented.

"Usefulness scale: Serves in military < Get Jungkook's autograph," a netizen stated.

Fans were envious over fellow ARMY's boyfriend getting Jungkook's autograph for her.

"He even got it laminated. Green forest," a fan wrote.

"Boyfriend knows the assignment and passed with flying colors," a user wrote.

"She is so lucky, her bf more lucky any korean soldier who serving right now with Jungkook looking for any gf," a fan added.

BTS' Jungkook made a brief audio appearance on j-hope's birthday live alongside Jimin

BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin are serving together in the military since December 2023. Both surprised fans by calling j-hope during his Weverse live on February 18, 2025, to wish him a happy 31st birthday.

The two revealed living at the same dormitory in the military base where they have created many memories together. The BTS members hinted that they are excited to share some hilarious anecdotes with fans once they have discharged from their duties.

Previously, on February 15, 2025, Jungkook shared a post on Weverse where he revealed how he missed his fans and expressed how much he loved them.

He wrote,

“Now and then, I imagine myself with ARMY in one picture. The smile that instantly spreads on my lips makes me happy. But sometimes, I feel doubtful, wondering if it’d be just an imagination now. Of course, I will doubt such doubts even and will make memories more beautiful than the imagination. Of course, I will have to work even harder, ha (*text emoji meaning soft laugh).”

He further added,

“I’m never forgetful of how I love ARMY and that you guys are the owners of the pencil that has written my story. Yeah, that means I know very well what to do.”

Additionally, Jin made a comment under a post saying that Jungkook would be busier after his discharge. Notably, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are reportedly set to be relieved from their duties in June 2025.

