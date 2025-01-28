"She's among the real ones"— Fans react as KATSEYE's Sophia vibes to 'Drinks or Coffee' by BLACKPINK's Rosé

On January 26, 2025, KATSEYE's Sophia was spotted vibing to BLACKPINK's Rosé's track Drinks or Coffee on a live broadcast on Weverse. Sophia's latest act, extending support to the latter's recent album Rosie, sent the fandom into an emotional state.

For those unversed, Drinks or Coffee was released as Track 05 of BLACKPINK's Rosé's solo debut full-length album, Rosie. It was dropped on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label and Atlantic Records. The record featured thirteen songs, including Number One Girl, 3 AM, Two Years, Toxic Till The End, Drinks or Coffee, Apt. (Bruno Mars), Gameboy, Stay A Little Longer, Not The Same, Call It The End, Too Bad For Us, Dance All Night, and Vampirehollie.

Subsequently, multiple videos and pictures from KATSEYE's Sophia's recent live circulated on social media and went viral among the K-pop community. They expressed their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"she's among the real ones."

The fandom stated they were glad to see Sophia singing BLACKPINK Rosé's Drinks or Coffee. They were elated to receive katspink crumbs.

"katseye's sophia listening to drink or coffee by rose. my katspink crumbs omg i love her so so much (above is my fav song)," a fan shared.

"their personalities carrying their entire career speaks volumes @@kpopindustry let these idols show themselves omg," a fan reacted.

"lmfao not sofia getting distracted by rosé's buttery vocals and melody game," a fan mentioned.

Many fans further expressed their desire to see a collaboration between KATSEYE's Sophia and the BLACKPINK member.

"For everyone's information, Sophia is also a Filipino. Filipinos love singers who sings fr! Rosé you need to come back home to Philippines now," a user reacted.

"She has taste love her," a user shared.

"Omg she sings so beautiful!! Can't wait to see their collaboration," a user commented.

More about KATSEYE

The Los Angeles based girl group features six members, including Daniela, Manon, Sophia, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae. The sextet consists of members from different locations, including South Korea, the Philippines, Switzerland, and the United States.

The team was formed through the 2023 survival reality program Dream Academy. They made their official debut in June 2024 with the single Debut. They released other music, including Touch, Flame, and the extended play SIS (Soft is Strong).

In recent news, the group dropped a documentary about their debut preparation, titled Pop Star Academy: Katseye, on Netflix.

