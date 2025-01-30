"She's called the people's princess for a reason" - Fans gush as BLACKPINK Jennie sparks frenzy, stealing the spotlight at Jean Paul Gaultier Show

BLACKPINK's Jennie made waves at the 2025 Paris Haute Couture Week, captivating fans and the fashion industry alike with her appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier show on January 30 (local time). The K-pop sensation arrived in a sheer nude-tone dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2008 collection.

The moment Jennie stepped out of her car, chaos erupted. A massive crowd of fans and media swarmed around her, eager to catch a glimpse. Security had to step in to clear a path as the overwhelming attention nearly caused a standstill.

Even inside the venue, the press, scattered around the room, rushed toward her the second she entered, proving the anticipation surrounding her appearance. After the show, a large crowd remained outside, waiting for her exit, mirroring the frenzy from her arrival.

Fan reactions to BLACKPINK's Jennie at the Jean Paul Gaultier show exploded with excitement on social media. One fan posted on X:

"she’s called the people’s princess for a reason"

Many fans were quick to comment on the frenzied crowd that gathered around her as soon as she arrived.

"truly the main event," another fan commented.

"THE SCREM OMG, JENNIE THE MAIN EVENT THAT YOU ARE," wrote one netizen.

"There's a reason why this girl is called "It Girl", we don't make up elements like others, she was born for this nickname❤️," said an X user.

"Never liked seeing my loves being swarmed by a sea of people. But this giving main girl vibe," one person commented on X.

Fans commented on how the moment symbolized Jennie’s rise to global fashion stardom.

"Don't know why but this made me emotional Just remembered the rookie Jen that was dreaming to be a star coming to a stage where fashion icons/designers/stars R friends of her every1 wants her &it's just the beginning I'm so proud of u @jennierubyjane u must be proud of urself too," wrote one fan.

"jennie’s kinda one of the biggest fashion darlings now," mentioned a netizen.

While many fans were thrilled by Jennie’s stunning appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, some expressed concern over the overwhelming crowd that surrounded her, particularly as it seemed to affect her comfort.

"Damn... Being surrounded like that, I'm afraid something will happen to her🥲especially if she has a panic attack 😭😭😭 the screams are crazy," said one X user.

"i hope she felt comfortable," added one individual on X.

Jennie stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier at event ahead of Ruby release and LA fire victims donation announcement

At the event on January 30, the K-pop sensation arrived in a sheer nude-tone dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2008 collection with a plunging neckline and criss-cross strap detail. The gown’s delicate beading shimmered under the lights, enhancing its glossy sheen.

The rapper elevated the look with long, embellished nails, each adorned with translucent stones. Her soft curls and dewy makeup completed the ethereal ensemble.

The BLACKPINK member was seated front row, right next to Jean Paul Gaultier, a moment fans couldn’t stop talking about. The brand’s new creative director, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, also made it a point to acknowledge her.

At the musical front of her career on January 25, 2025, Jennie of BLACKPINK unveiled the music video for her latest single, ZEN. It is a track from her highly anticipated debut solo album, Ruby.

Slated for release on March 7, 2025, Ruby will feature 15 tracks and promises an exciting lineup of collaborations with global talents, including Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. Ruby’s lead single, Mantra, which was pre-released in October 2024, has already garnered significant attention.

To mark the album’s release, Jennie will host a series of exclusive showcase events called The Ruby Experience.

The tour will kick off on March 6 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be followed by a performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10 and will conclude at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on March 15.

Tickets for the Los Angeles and New York events were made available for presale starting January 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales launching on January 31.

In other news, the rapper has pledged to donate a portion of the ticket sales from The Ruby Experience. The funds will support the recovery efforts for the victims of the Los Angeles fires, as reported by Rolling Stone on January 25, 2025.

