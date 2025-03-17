"She's just like IVE's Santa"- Fans react as Yujin fulfills Leeseo's birthday wish to attend aespa concert

Fans on the internet are praising IVE's Yujin for taking Leeseo to aespa's concert as a birthday gift. On March 16, the SM Entertainment girl group held its 2024-25 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE – ENCORE concert day 1 in Seoul, which witnessed several K-pop idols in the audience.

IVE's Yunjin, Liz, and Leeseo, alongside TWICE's Nayeon, solo rapper Lee Young-ji, and MEOVV's Gawon and Sooin, were spotted attending the concert together. Following the show, Leeseo revealed that she casually mentioned wanting to go to the Whiplash singers’ concert when Yujin asked what she wished for her birthday. On March 16, Leeseo expressed her gratitude to Yujin and Karina for making this happen.

Fans were delighted to hear this and praised Yujin for being a caring leader of the Starship Entertainment girl group. They shared their opinion on Yujin's gesture for Leeseo on X.

"She's just like IVE's Santa, tell her your wishes, she'll make them come true. Recently, she bought 6 pairs of matching pants for all IVE members, initially she had couple pants with Rei, but all members wanted it too," a fan said.

"After knowing the fact, these clip is much more touching than before. I meant, Yujin went to Jiraksil's filming when Leeseo's bday so they can't celebrate it together. But ytd she bring her to the concert as her bday gift. They're so precious," a user wrote.

"yujin’s birthday gift to leeseo was taking her to aespa’s concert because that’s what she has been wanting since the concert was announced IM ABOUT TO END IT," a netizen commented.

Fans of aespa and IVE believed that Yujin contacted Karina to fulfill Leeseo's wish and rejoiced over their friendship.

"Leeseo is such a huge fan of aespa, and it’s adorable that Yujin and Karina made sure she got to go. The way idols support each other like this is really heartwarming, a fan said.

"Imagine after Leeseo said she wanted to go to the concert so Yujin contacted Karina right away to surprise our maknae. BEST LEADER/UNNIE," a fan mentioned.

"Yujin and Karina going all out to make Leeseo's birthday wish come true is truly heartwarming," a user stated.

IVE's Leeseo expresses gratitude towards Yujin and aespa's Karina for her 18th birthday gift

IVE's Leeseo, who is the youngest member of the K-pop girl group, recently turned 18 years old on February 21, 2025. She briefly mentioned her wish to Yujin that she wanted to watch aespa's concert live, and the leader made it happen.

On March 16, Leeseo shared her experience of being a part of the aespa concert as an audience and expressed her gratitude towards Yujin and Karina.

She said:

“Actually, a month ago was my birthday, right. Yujin unnie asked what do i want to have as a birthday present. At that time, I saw that they will have a concert. "I want to gooooo", so I briefly said this to her. Dreams come true. Thank youuuuu, karina unnie. Thank youuuuu, yujin unnie.”

In other news, IVE dropped their latest mini album titled IVE EMPATHY on February 3, 2025, with the title track ATTITUDE. The album includes a total of six tracks: FLU, Thank U, You Wanna Cry, REBEL HEART, and TKO, including the titular tune.

They also released the music video for the pre-release song REBEL HEART on January 13, 2025.

