SM Entertainment drops music release and artist concert lineup preview for 2025: EXO’s Kai, aespa, SHINee‘s Minho, & more 

On Monday, February 10, SM Entertainment released the plan for its artists in the second quarter of 2025. There were a total of two previews released, one for the concerts and another for music releases from the SM artists. In terms of concerts, WayV, NCT 127, Super Junior's Yesung, EXO's Suho, and more are expected to roll out shows.

On the other hand, several albums are also lined up from the SM artists. The collaborative album of all the artists under the agency, SM Town, will be released this Valentine's Day, on February 14. Additionally, SM's new girl group, Hearts2Hearts, is also scheduled to debut this February. Red Velvet's Seulgi, WayV's Ten, and more are also expected to roll out new tracks.

The following article will unveil more about SM Entertainment's plan for its artists in the second quarter of 2025.

All you need to know about SM Entertainment's music and concert releases for its artists in the second quarter of 2025

Here's the complete preview for the concert lineup of the SM Entertainment artists in the second quarter of 2025:

January 4 to January 23 - WayV - 2024-25 WayV Concert [ON THE Way]

- 2024-25 WayV Concert [ON THE Way] January 11 to January 12 - SMTOWN - SMTOWN LIVE 2025 [THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE]

- SMTOWN LIVE 2025 [THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE] January 18 to March 30 - NCT 127 - NCT 127 4th TOUR 'NEO CITY - THE MOMENTUM'

- NCT 127 4th TOUR 'NEO CITY - THE MOMENTUM' January 18 to March 8 - Super Junior's Yesung - 2025 Yesung Concert [It's Complicated]

- 2025 Yesung Concert [It's Complicated] January 25 to January 26 - EXO's Suho - 2025 Suho Concert <SU:HOMME> ENCORE

- 2025 Suho Concert <SU:HOMME> ENCORE January 25 to March 15 - SHINee's Minho - 2025 MINHO Concert <MEAN: of my first>

- 2025 MINHO Concert <MEAN: of my first> January 28 to March 16 - TVXQ! - TOHOSHINKI 20th Anniversary LIVE TOUR ~ ZONE ~

- TOHOSHINKI 20th Anniversary LIVE TOUR ~ ZONE ~ January 28 to March 16 - aespa - 2024-25 aespa LIVE TOUR ~ SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ~

- 2024-25 aespa LIVE TOUR ~ SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ~ February 8 - RIIZE - R.B.R DAY FOR NEW YEAR

- R.B.R DAY FOR NEW YEAR February 15 to February 16 - EXO's Chanyeol - 2025 CHANYEOL LIVE TOUR (City-scape) Epilogue

- 2025 CHANYEOL LIVE TOUR (City-scape) Epilogue March 7 to March 29 - Girls' Generation's Taeyeon - Taeyeon Concert - The Tense

- Taeyeon Concert - The Tense March 21 to March 23 - NCT WISH - 2024 NCT WISH ASIA TOUR LOG in Seoul

- 2024 NCT WISH ASIA TOUR LOG in Seoul TBA 2025 - NCT WISH - 2024 NCT WISH ASIA TOUR LOG

- 2024 NCT WISH ASIA TOUR LOG TBA 2025 - NCT 127 - NCT 127 4th TOUR 'NEO CITY - THE MOMENTUM'

- NCT 127 4th TOUR 'NEO CITY - THE MOMENTUM' TBA 2025 - Super Junior's Yesung - 2025 YESUNG CONCERT [It's Complicated]

- 2025 YESUNG CONCERT [It's Complicated] TBA 2025 - Girls' Generation's Taeyeon - Taeyeon Concert - The Tense

- Taeyeon Concert - The Tense TBA 2025 - SMTOWN - SMTOWN LIVE 2025 [THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE]

On the other hand, here's the complete lineup of the SM Entertainment artists' music releases, including solo albums, new group debuts, and comebacks:

January 8 - RIIZE - Hug (Single)

- Hug (Single) January 22 - NCT WISH - Miracle (Single)

- Miracle (Single) February 14 - SMTOWN - 2025 SMTOWN: THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE

- 2025 SMTOWN: THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE February 24 - Hearts2Hearts - Debut Single

- Debut Single TBA 2025 - Red Velvet's Seulgi - Solo Mini Album

- Solo Mini Album TBA 2025 - WayV's Ten - Solo Mini Album

- Solo Mini Album TBA 2025 - naevis - Single

- Single TBA 2025 - NCT's Doyoung - Solo Album

- Solo Album TBA 2025 - NCT's Mark - Solo Album

- Solo Album TBA 2025 - RIIZE - Album

- Album TBA 2025 - EXO's Kai - Solo Album

- Solo Album TBA 2025 - Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi - Mini Album

- Mini Album TBA 2025 - WayV - Mini Album

- Mini Album TBA 2025 - WayV's Ten - Solo Japanese Mini Album

- Solo Japanese Mini Album TBA 2025 - aespa - Mini Album

- Mini Album TBA 2025 - NCT WISH - Mini Album

- Mini Album TBA 2025 - Super Junior L.S.S - Japanese Single

- Japanese Single TBA 2025 - SHINee - Single

- Single TBA 2025 - naevis - Single

- Single TBA 2025 - Hearts2Hearts - Single

Following the second quarter plan release from SM Entertainment, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

