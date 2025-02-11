"Smash global hit" — Internet reacts to BTS' Jimin's 'WHO' being played during a Serie A match at Italy's Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The media outlet, @ThePopCore reported on February 10, 2025, that Jimin's song, WHO, was played during a high-stakes Serie A match featuring Napoli, the home team, at Italy's fourth largest stadium, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Formerly known as Stadio San Paolo, the stadium was renamed in 2020 to honor the late football legend Diego Maradona, who led Napoli to numerous victories in the 1980s. With a seating capacity exceeding 60,000, it stands as one of Italy's premier football venues.

The BTS ARMY, the dedicated global fanbase of the South Korean septet, quickly took to social media to express their elation. Twitter user @nil_a91 wrote:

"Smash global hit. That's right. Kingmin"

For the BTS ARMY and football fans alike, this event was a testament to the unifying power of art and sport.

"The global successful hit that WHO is never ceases to amaze me!" a fan wrote.

"It sounds so good in a stadium omg the live tour performance will hit like crack," another fan said.

"At this point if people can't recognize WHO as a massive global hit, they either live under the rock or are in denial," another fan added.

""Like this tweet if you haven't heard this song" Maybe you should leave your parent's basement and go outside for once. IT boy JIMIN!" a fan commented.

"SMASH HIT, and i love how there always jimin stans to catch these moments," another fan added.

"When song is a hit u will hear it outside of twitter....global smash hit for a reason," another fan stated.

BTS' Jimin's WHO tops Billboard Global 200 charts and more

BTS' Jimin's WHO featured as the lead single on his second studio album, MUSE, and ascended to the No. 1 position on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Billboard Global 200 (Excl. U.S) chart.

Released on July 19, 2024, WHO also entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 14, marking the highest new entry for that period. It climbed to No. 12 in its second week on the Hot 100, a notable achievement for a K-pop solo artist.

The album MUSE debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, mirroring the success of the Grammy-nominated musician's earlier EP, FACE, which also peaked at the same position in 2023.

In 2023, he made history with his single, Like Crazy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement marked him as the first K-pop solo artist to top the chart in Billboard's history. His pre-released single, Set Me Free Pt. 2, from his debut solo album, FACE, reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, Jimin's solo track, Promise, holds the Guinness World Record for the most-streamed song on SoundCloud.

In adherence to South Korea's mandatory military service requirements, Jimin enlisted on December 12, 2023. He is anticipated to be discharged in June 2025, with a likely date of June 11.

