"So glad he has Wooga and his other friends"— Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung defines real friendship as a bond built "without pretense" & acceptance

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently discussed friendship in an interview with SimInvest, reminding fans of his Wooga Squad. On January 31, SimInvest, an Indonesia-based investment company, released the interview with Kim Taehyung, which was presumably recorded before his enlistment in December 2023.

The BTS vocalist has been the brand ambassador of SimInvest since March 2023. In the interview, he shared his views on friendships and how he navigates his relationships while following a packed schedule. He also revealed his definition of a “best friend.”

The idol said:

“For me, a best friend is someone I can share my heart with. If you have to put on a pretense, that’s not a real friendship. I think a best friend is someone who loves me for who I truly am, without pretense, and vice versa—I love and accept them for who they really are.”

Fans of the Layover singer were reminded of his friendship with the popular celebrity group known as Wooga Squad, which includes Park Hyung-sik, Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and PeakBoy. One fan on X wrote:

"I’m so glad he has Wooga and his other friends in his life who support and love him without wanting anything in return."

Fans expressed their gratitude towards the squad for taking care of their favorite idol.

"This reminded me of when he said to his wooga besties that "My walls are down when I'm with you guys"," a fan added.

"Say it V! I'm so glad you found your bestfriends in Wooga. They are genuine. No pretense and they love u for who u are," a user said.

Meanwhile, some fans agreed with the BTS member's opinion on bonding with friends.

"I FEEL happy and always pray that u get surrounded by only lovely people , those who values you , friend who is your love. Whom you trust," a user stated.

"A real one doesnt have any hidden motives or agendas. Their sole intention is to create and share their world with you. A true friend uplifts you and refrains from instilling doubt in your vision, recognizing that their support holds immense value for you. No pretense at all," a netizen commented.

"I totally agree with him... But I would add them best friends are the ones who want the best for you and support you in everything, people who are with you in bad and good moments and and reciprocate your dedication, respect and admiration," a fan wrote.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's recent update on Weverse and second photo book release

On January 26, 2025, BTS’ V took to Weverse to catch up with fans during the Seollal holidays. South Koreans celebrated the Lunar New Year, widely known as Seollal, and enjoyed a long holiday. Kim Taehyung updated fans that he had been working out in the military and expressed his eagerness to see them following his discharge. He wrote:

“Are you having a good holiday~ it's been a while since having a long holiday like this so i hope you have a good time! i'm also just exercising a whole lot at my base! there isn't much time left now! i want to see you quickly hehehehe."

In other news, V announced the release of his second photo book titled Rêvé, which is scheduled to be available in stores on February 3, 2025. The pre-order of the book started on January 14 and will be open till February 2, 2025. Meanwhile, the BTS member is expected to be relieved from his military duties in 2025.

