“So handsome”— Fans swoon as Kim Soo-hyun stuns at Disney's 'A Night of Stars' in Singapore to promote upcoming drama ‘Knock Off’

On November 20, 2024, Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun attended Disney’s ‘A Night of Stars’ event which was held in Singapore. The Korean actor attended the event alongside actress Jo Bo-ah, to promote their upcoming K-drama Knock Off.

The actor wore a classic black and white tuxedo for the occasion. Kim Soo-hyun's chic look seemed to impress his fans, as they swamped the internet with praises for the actor.

“Finally saw Kim Soo Hyun!!! So handsome ahhh!!! Look at him waving all the way & his smile!!!” one user on X commented.

Many other reactions to Soo-hyun’s look were recorded online. While one called him "cutie," another said he seemed "unreal." A netizen also complimented him, saying he appeared "gentle like a bridegroom."

“HE’S SUCH A CUTIE PATOOTIE,” commented a fan.

“HE’S SO UNREAL,” stated another fan.

“I took like 800 photos of him lol, cannot stop capturing. He is so handsome & gentle like a bridegroom,” another user on X stated.

“Disney what the f*ck are you doing!? That's literally a Disney Prince right there! Dayummm,” wrote an admirer.

One dubbed him as a "Disney Prince," while others anticipated the chemistry between Kim Soo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah as the couple in Knock Off.

“I have no words to describe his face . Is he real ?!” wrote another fan.

“Oh okay okay im sooo looking forward to the chemistry,” remarked a fan.

“Today's Kim Soohyun in the Disney event. Sometimes really wondering if he is an Asian vampire lol. Like he never ages! So handsome!” exclaimed another admirer.

“I think visually they will look wonderful as a couple, and thank God she got married recently so we will not have delulu fans trying to make up stories about them dating in real life !” a fan stated.

Kim Soo-hyun and Jo Bo-Ah will lead the 2025 Disney+ K-drama Knock Off

At the latest promotional event, Soo-hyun also spoke about the plot and his character in Knock Off briefly.

"Hello everyone, I’m Kim Soo Hyun. Today, I’ll be sharing with you about "Knock Off." The character Kim Seong Jun, whom I portray, starts off as an ordinary office worker. However, by facing various crisis, he gradually transforms into the "king of kings," the best in the world. Yes, that’s the kind of character he is. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?"- Soo-hyun said.

Earlier, on September 2, 2024, Korean media Naver reported that the series completed its lineup for actors, featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah in the leading roles. Kim Soo-hyun portrays Kim Sung Joon, the ruler of the counterfeit realm, while Jo Bo-ah depicts superior judicial police officer Song Hye Jung.

Yoo Jae-myung appears as Kim Man Sik, the father of Kim Sung Joon, who led him into the illegal activity of counterfeiting. Lee Jung-eun will feature as Park Ae Ja, the retired civil servant and dedicated mother of Kim Sung Joon.

Other supporting cast of Knock Off will include Kim Eui-sung, Bang Hyo-rin, Kwon Nara, Park Se-wan, Kim Hye-eun, Go Kyu-pil, Kim Moo-yeol, Jung Man-sik, and Kang Mal-geum.

The series is set to release sometime in 2025 via Disney+.

