“SO random” — Internet in a frenzy over BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s cameo appearance in Bruno Mars’ ‘Fat, Juicy & Wet’ MV with Sexyy Red

BLACKPINK's Rosé made headlines after performing at LE GALA DES PIÈCES JAUNES in Paris on January 23. After that on January 24, Bruno Mars released the music video for Fat, Juicy & Wet featuring rapper Sexyy Red, with Rosé and Lady Gaga making stunning cameos.

The unexpected cameo by Rosé, who previously collaborated with Mars on APT from her solo debut album Rosie, shocked fans and sparked a frenzy online.

One X user wrote:

"rosé being there is SO random" followed by crying emojis, expressing how comic the cameo looks.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Rosé can be seen dressed in a black pant-suit outfit with black sunglasses. Her blonde white hair is left open. Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red, and Lady Gaga are seen in matching outfits as she and the quartet dance at random showcasing swagger with a touch of comedy. The members twerk to the beats, spray champagne, and also indulge in a short fashion walk in the music video.

"THE APT IN BETWEEN WTF ROSIE THE ICON THAT U AREEEE" wrote a fan, promptly picking up on the APT step.

"idk what in the multiverse is happening but im intrigued" said a fan mentioning the collective.

"Only 24 days into 2025 and this might top my “never saw this collab coming” list" came another comment expressing their surprise over the surprise.

Fans also appreciated Bruno Mars bringing together Lady Gaga and Rosé for this song with Sexyy Red. Both artists have worked with Bruno Mars to present chart-topping hits.

"this is actually iconic and i love how he appreciates both of the collabs that were so iconic" tweeted a fan.

"Imagine telling someone 24 hours ago that rosé will be twerking with sexyy red in a new music video" came another user, surprised by the cameo.

BLACKPINK's Rosé at LE GALA DES PIÈCES JAUNES 2025

The BLACKPINK member was one of the four K-pop artists performing at LE GALA DES PIÈCES JAUNES in Paris on January 23. She performed 3 AM, Stay a Little Longer, Toxic Till the End, and APT. Following the performance, she also released a live performance video of the song 3 AM on her YouTube channel.

LE GALA DES PIÈCES JAUNES is an annual event held in January every year that invites artists from across the globe. The money raised through the event is donated to charity for medical aid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback