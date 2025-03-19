"So unnecessary and misogynistic" — Fans react to netizens' alleged disrespectful comment towards Jeon Somi and her career, idol responds

On Wednesday, March 19, the K-pop soloist Jeon Somi responded to a comment under her recent TikTok post. She posted a TikTok of her participating in a dance challenge, and one user commented on the post, addressing the idol's allegedly declining career.

They stated that they felt bad for the idol who rushed their high school years to become a K-pop idol only to be idle in the peak years of her music career. The comment went on to talk about how Jeon Somi currently only amounts to her "explicit TikTok dances." While the comment is now deleted from her post, here's what it stated:

"I feel bad for Somi she rushed high school to be a K-pop idol, and now she sits in Black Label building for her peak years waiting while all she amounts to are explicit TikTok dances"

Jeon Somi replied to this comment, correcting that netizen that her career in the industry started long before her high-school days, at the age of 12. However, she continued to express that she was hurt by the comment left under her post.

"To be exact at the age of 12," the idol wrote.

She added further,

"But yeah, ouch."

When this interaction landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were angered by the comment left under Jeon Somi's post. While many people agreed that calling out the agency, The Black Label, for allegedly not utilizing the idol's talent and allowing her opportunities to grow as an artist was fair, they stated that the comment of her making "explicit" dance videos was disrespectful.

Therefore, people called out the user for the unnecessary hate and disrespectful statements towards the idol. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"yeah but the "all she amounts to are explicit tiktok dances" is so unnecessary and misogynistic," tweeted a user on X.

"why is it so normalized to be this cruel to her? f*ck y’all," said a fan on X.

"This sh*t still p*sses me off. Your male idol and your other female idols may "have a s*xy and mature concept," but she can't dance whatever she wants?" wrote another fan.

"Jeon Somi danced to a song on her own accord and kpop stans feel they’re entitled to say anything to her bc of it. Even if she agrees to half the statement there is a better way to go about it," added a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how the comment was disrespectful towards the idol.

"that 'explicit tiktok dances' comment was so weird ??? like, be serious for a second, why would you even say that? but yeah, somi deserves so much better," said a fan.

"the way they're discussing her is so disgusting," added another fan.

"sht talking her on her own account is disrespectful on sooo many levels…," said a netizen

"i’m glad people are starting to see how mistreated somi is but are we just ignoring how misogynistic that comment is?… " commented another netizen.

All you need to know about the K-pop soloist, Jeon Somi

Jeon Somi, aka Ennik Somi Douma, is a South Korean and Canadian singer-songwriter under The Black Label, a subsidiary agency of YG Entertainment. The 24-year-old K-pop idol first entered the public eye in 2013 through the South Korean variety program, Let's Go! Dream Team Season 2, as part of her elementary school's Taekwondo demonstration team.

In 2014, She made a cameo in the film, Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon, along with her sister. The same year, she also auditioned for JYP Entertainment's trainee program and was accepted in the same after her performance of 2NE1's Lonely. However, her big break was in 2015 when she joined Mnet's survival program, Sixteen, where contestants competed to secure a spot in a K-pop girl group (which is now known as Twice).

Though she was eliminated in the final round, she continued her journey with survival programs by appearing on Produce 101 in 2016, another Mnet show. She finished in first place in this show and debuted with the project female group, I.O.I after more than two years of training. After the group disbanded in 2017, Jeon Somi signed a formal contract with JYP Entertainment.

However, in 2018, she terminated her contract with JYP Entertainment and joined The Black Label which is home to other K-pop soloists like Zion.T. She rolled out her debut single, Birthday, in June 2018, which was a major hit. She continued to release other solo songs like What You Waiting For, Dumb Dumb, Outta My Head, and more.

Most recently, she rolled out her latest summer single in August 2024 called Ice Cream. Following that, the idol has not had any music releases or offline events.

