Music producer and Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco, has come under fire for allegedly using K-pop artist YVES's song without credits on a TikTok video to promote Selena Gomez. The video was uploaded on March 31, 2025.

At the time of this writing, the video had over 27 million views within a day of its posting. However, fans were not pleased that YVES wasn't given due credit. They took to X to express their displeasure:

"stealing from small artists"

The audio was labelled as "sonido original" but the song was actually YVES's track DIM. Fans were miffed that Blanco used the song without any credits.

"no waaaaaay benny blanco using dim but removing the link to yves to promote the selena song" a user wrote

"He’s a producer too he must know how important giving credit to smaller artists are,.." a fan wrote

"We can always massively report for copyright infringement" another fan replied

While most fans were not happy with the lack of credits, there were some who did not think it was important, as the original song is much more popular already. Upon using Shazam, a music identifying app, one can immediately discover that the audio is from YVES's song DIM.

"such a non issue considering almost everyone on that app already knows the sound" a user replied

"I don’t think necessarily that’s how that works. He probably edited the video with DIM but then tagged his own song on the post" a fan wrote

"why is everyone mad this is so not serious the song is past the point of needing viral videos for recognition anyways" another user wrote

YVES (Ha Soo-young) rose to fame as a member of the K-pop girl group Loona and its sub-unit Loona yyxy. After Loona disbanded, she signed with Paix Per Mil.

YVES made her solo debut in 2024 with the EP Loop. She released her second EP, I Did, in the same year. DIM is from YVES's second EP.

On April 1, 2025, YVES released DIM ∞, an EP featuring DIM and four new versions of the song. The song has topped TikTok's US 'Viral 50' chart after its release.

At the time of this writing, the song was used by over 400,000 users on TikTok. ABBA and WWE accounts have also used the song in their videos. The song has also ranked first on the 'Global K-Pop' chart released by Shazam.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco is an American music producer and songwriter. He was also featured on the song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg and BTS.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were revealed to be dating in December 2023. A year later, in December 2024, the couple got engaged.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have released their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, in March 2025. Gomez and Blanco are currently on a tour promoting the album.

