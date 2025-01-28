A recent news article about Song Hye-kyo's new film Dark Nuns has sparked debate among Korean netizens due to its comparisons with Song Joong-ki's movie Bogotá: City of the Lost. The article was published by TenAsia on 25 January under the title "Song Hye-kyo Triumphs Over Song Joong-ki… ‘Dark Nuns’ Tops the Box Office on Opening Day."

It described Song Hye-kyo’s film as a box office success while portraying Song Joong-ki’s movie as a failure. The article drew criticism, with many accusing it of being unnecessarily provocative and linked to the actors' past relationship, as the two are divorced.

The report noted that Dark Nuns debuted at the top of the box office, attracting over 160,000 viewers on its opening day. In contrast, the article mentioned that Bogotá: City of the Lost recorded a total of just over 400,000 viewers since its release the previous month.

The article highlighted that Bogotá, which had a production budget of 12.5 billion KRW (approximately 8.7 million USD), failed to break into the top 20 box office rankings and concluded its run quietly. On its first day, the movie garnered an audience of 100,000 viewers and secured second place in ticket reservations.

On the other hand, the article praised Dark Nuns for Song Hye-kyo’s performance as Sister Unia, describing the character as one unlike any she had portrayed before.

Netizens criticized the direct comparison between the two films, attributing it to the actors’ history rather than their respective works. Many argued that such comparisons were unnecessary and detracted from the individual merit of both movies.

"stop bringing their personal life to their work. i'm sick of all this" one fan commented.

"What a lame click bait article. Stop making everything she does about him or connecting their names, she is her own person and actor. That is her movie and of the other actors who worked hard for it, it has nth to do with him. The state of "journalism" said another.

"Can people collectively move on from always comparing these two , everytime one releases a project , it’s getting weird now omg" responded another fan.

After six years of their divorce, fans find it absurd that their projects are still being linked to each other.

"Give it a rest i beg" another fan reacted.

"this annoying, free my girl from that guy" asked another fan.

Song Hye-kyo discusses Dark Nuns and future plans

The Priest 2: Dark Nuns centers on a group of individuals who risk everything to perform a forbidden ritual aimed at saving a boy possessed by a powerful evil spirit. Song Hye-kyo plays Sister Yunia, a nun willing to go to extraordinary lengths to rescue the boy.

In a recent interview with Korea Times published on January 23, Song Hye-kyo reflected on her growth as an actress, mentioning how her perspective has changed over the years.

She recalled that when she was younger, she often focused on her appearance on screen, wondering if she looked good. However, her priority now is ensuring that her character is portrayed as intended.

Song Hye-kyo also spoke about her newfound liking for darker roles, though she remains grateful for the romantic dramas that solidified her career. She added:

“The Glory reignited my passion, which is why I took on Dark Nuns as my next challenge.” she said.

In Dark Nuns, Sister Yunia is unapologetically blunt, curses, and even smokes—a stark departure from typical portrayals. Song confessed that, as a non-smoker, she initially had concerns about this aspect of the role. To prepare, she practiced smoking for six months before filming.

“There were close-up scenes, so I didn’t want to fake it. Throughout the production, I spent a lot of time not only on acting practice but also on smoking practice,” she said.

Looking ahead, Song Hye-kyo expressed a desire to explore comedy, noting that she hasn’t had the chance to do so since starring in the romantic comedy Full House in 2004.

