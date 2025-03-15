Stray Kids unveils "Mixtape: dominATE" tracklist

On March 12, 2025, the South Korean K-pop group Stray Kids unveiled the tracklist for their much-anticipated, Mixtape: dominATE. The record would feature songs, which has been listed below:

GIANT (Korean Ver) Title Burnin' Tires (Changbin & I.N) Truman (Han & Felix) Escape (Bang Chan & Hyunjin) Cinema (Lee Know & Seungmin)

Mixtape: dominATE will be released through JYP Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus. Track 1 was penned by the screenwriter Han and the band's unit, 3RACHA. I.N. and Changbin wrote track 2, while Felix and Han jotted track 3. Meanwhile, Bang Chan (3RACHA), Hyunjin, Seungmin, and Lee Know jotted track 4 and track 5.

Stray Kids embarked on their third world tour titled <dominATE>

The eight-member group Stray Kids embarked on their third world tour titled <dominATE> on August 24, 2024, at KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea. The associated albums include Ate, Giant, and Hop. They were confirmed to hold 4 (Seoul), 9 (Asia), 2 (Australia), 6 (Japan), 8 (Latin America), 10 (North America), and 7 (Europe & United Kingdom) shows.

The upcoming venue details for the band have been listed below:

March 27 & March 28, 2025, Santiago, Chile, Estadio Bicentenario La Florida.

April 1, 2025 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Estadio Nilton Santos.

April 5 & April 6, 2025, Sao Paulo, Estadio MorumBIS.

April 9, 2025, Lima, Peru, Estadio San Marcos.

April 12 & April 13, 2025, Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros.

May 10 to May 18, 2025, Shizuoka, Japan, Shizuoka, Stadium ECOPA.

May 24, 2025, Seattle, United States, T-Mobile Park.

May 28, 2025, San Francisco, Oracle Park.

May 31 & May 32, 2025, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium.

June 6 & June 7, 2025, Arlington, Globe Life Field.

June 10, 2025, Atlanta, Truist Park.

June 14, 2025, Orlando, Camping World Stadium.

June 18 & June 19, 2025, New York, Citi Field.

June 23, 2025, Washington, D.C, Nationals Park.

June 26, 2025, Chicago, Wrigley Field. 2025

June 29, 2025, Toronto, Canada, Rogers Stadium.

July 11, 2025, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena.

July 15, 2025, Frankfurt, Germany, Deutsche Bank Park.

July 18 & July 19, 2025, London, United Kingdom, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

July 22 & July 23, 2025, Madrid, Spain, Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

July 26 & July 27, 2025, Paris, France, Stade de France.

July 30, 2025, Rome, Italy, Stadio Olimpico.

Stray Kids will release their upcoming ninth digital single, Mixtape: DominATE, on March 21, 2025, through JYP Entertainment. It will feature Giant (Korean Ver.) as the title track.

