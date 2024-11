Stray Kids unveils timetable for their forthcoming record 'SKZHOP HIPTAPE'

On November 15, 2024, Stray Kids unveiled the timetable for their forthcoming record SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)" on their official X account. According to The Korea Times, the album's name combines the band's abbreviation SKZ with the hip-hop music genre.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As per the group's agency JYP Entertainment, the record will feature songs in the Stray Kids' self-made "new genre," which can't be defined formally. The timetable features the release of new promotional content for the upcoming album. It includes images, video images, dominATE world tour dates, music video teaser, countdown live, remix release, etc.

Check out the timetable for Stray Kids's SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)"

Expand Tweet

The timetable for the eight-member group's album, SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)," will kick-start the group's ongoing world tour dominATE Tokyo. It will conclude with the release of a remix.

The schedule for the group's forthcoming album has been provided below:

Stray Kids' World Tour <dominATE> Tokyo on November 16, 2024, at 17:00.

World Tour <dominATE> Tokyo on November 17, 2024, at 16:00.

Image release for SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)" on November 18, 2024, at 23:00.

Image release for SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)" on November 19, 2024, at 23:00.

Image release for SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)" on November 20, 2024, at 23:00.

Video and Image release for SKZHOPE HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)" on November 21, 2024, at 20:00 and 23:00, respectively.

Image release for SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)" on November 22, 2024, at 23:00.

World Tour <dominATE> Bulacan on November 23, 2024, at 20:00.

Image release for SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)" on November 24, 2024, at 23:00.

Video release for the album on November 25, 2024, at 23:00.

Video release for the album on November 26, 2024, at 23:00.

Video release for the album on November 27, 2024, at 23:00.

The two videos will be released on November 28, 2024, at 20:00 and 23:00, respectively.

Stray Kids' World Tour <dominATE> Macau on November 29, 2024 at 21:00.

World Tour <dominATE> Macau on November 30, 2024 at 20:00/

Stray Kids' Video release on December 1, 2024, at 23:00.

Video release on December 2, 2024, at 23:00.

Video release on December 3, 2024, at 23:00.

Video release on December 4, 2024, at 23:00.

World Tour <dominATE> Osaka and video on December 5 at 18:00 and 21:00, respectively.

Video release for the upcoming record on December 6, 2024 at 23:00.

World Tour <dominATE> Osaka on December 7, 2024, at 17:00.

World Tour <dominATE> Osaka on December 8, 2024, at 16:00.

Music Video teaser 1 on December 9, 2024, at 23:00.

Music Video teaser 2 on December 10, 2024 at 23:00.

The two videos will be released on December 11 at 20:00 and 23:00, respectively.

A video and an image/ video will be released on December 12, 2024, at 20:00 and 23:00, respectively.

Countdown Live will be released on December 13, 2024, at 13:00 and 14:00/00:00 ET.

World Tour <dominATE> Bangkok on December 14, 2024 at 20:30.

Image and Remix iTunes download pre-open on December 15, 2024, at 00:00 and 14:00, respectively.

Remix release on December 16, 2024 at 14:00.

Stray Kid will drop their much-anticipated album titled SKZHOP HIPTAPE "合 (HOP)" on December 13, 2024, at 2 pm Korean Standard Time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback