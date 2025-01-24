Study Group Episode 1-2 recap: Does Ga-min succeed in convincing Se-hyeon to join his study group?

Study Group, adapted from the popular webtoon, premiered on January 23 on TVING. Directed by Lee Jang-hoon and Yoo Beom-sang, the 10-episode high school action-comedy stars Hwang Min-hyun as Youn Ga-min, a student striving for academic success despite excelling in fighting. He forms a study group to tackle the challenges of college entrance exams at one of the world's toughest schools.

Hwang Minhyun leads the cast, joined by Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Shin Su-hyun, Lee Kwang-hee, Lee Jon-hyun, Yoon Sang-jung, and others.

In the first two episodes of Study Group, Ga-min who is finding out more about the absurd realities of Yuseong High, tries to form a study group with the help of Han-gyeon.

Study Group Episode 1-2 recap: Who attacks Han-gyeong?

The first episode of Study Group starts with Ga-min attending his mathematics class. Even after having tried his best, going to coaching and even hiring a private tutor to improve in his studies, he continued to be in the last tier of students in his class.

Having overheard some of his classmates talk about Yuseong High School, he decided to go there only to find that the students rarely study. Instead, they mostly consist of delinquents who gather to fight.

Having found a fellow student in class, Se-young, who believes he likes to study as well, he tries to convince him to study with him, much to his annoyance. After his homeroom teacher resigns, one of his private tutors, Lee Han-gyeong who had a positive influence on him as a child joins as their homeroom teacher.

On her first day as a teacher, a fight breaks out between Hyeon-wu and another student. Ga-min continues to bother Se-hyeon, but he is unable to assist. Meanwhile, Han-gyeong complains to the vice-principal about the trash drums used by students to put out their cigarettes, but he tells her to handle it herself. When Ga-min shares his plan to start a study group, Se-hyeon doubts it will succeed because Pi Han-ui, the son of a famous gangster and the top student, might prevent it.

While in the washroom, assuming Ga-min had come again to try and convince him, he talks rudely to Hyeon-wu who gives him a beating. Han-gyeong sees this and before she can interfere, Ga-min comes with a fire extinguisher and with the help of the fog, rescues Se-hyeon. However, he is caught again by Hyeon-wu.

This time, Ga-min who is wearing a mask stops the attack and defeats Hyeon-wu. He had been keeping fit to help him study better and is gifted in that aspect. Se-hyeon is also facing difficulties at home since his father is an alcoholic who does not want him to study.

In school the next day, the discipline chief asks Han-gyeong to remove the trash drums. Park Geon-yeop helps her. Ga-min finds one of Se-hyeon's notebooks under his desk and while he is thanking him, Hyeon-wu throws a chair at him and incites a fight.

Meanwhile, the inspector sees Han-gyeong trying to move the drums and comes to greet her. Just then a rod is thrown out of a classroom.

Hyeon-wu had tried to light the notebook on fire and attacked Ga-min with an iron rod. Ga-min in an attempt to get him to apologize to Se-hyeon, had fought him and had easily won after kicking the rod out the window, much to everyone's surprise. Se-hyeon touched, decides to join his study group as the first episode ends.

In the second episode of Study Group, the vice principal decides to take disciplinary measures and get Ga-min expelled. However, Han-gyeong stands up for him and blames the school for such situations. The inspector identifies her as the top scorer on the Teacher Certification Exam. When asked, she proposes making study groups to help the students.

They are allowed to make to study group but they have to find five students to join the group within two weeks. Ga-min puts up a poster about the study group but no one joins. One student even shows up to beat him up but Ga-min ends up defeating the student without even realising, earning the reputation of a ruthless fighter.

Han-gyeong visits Hyeon-wu's home, worried about him not coming to school. Later, Han-gyeong takes Ga-min and Se-yeong out for a break. When she goes back home, she finds the lock broker and Hyeon-wu waiting with a few other students inside.

Since she accidentally had taken one of Ga-min's books, ga-min calls her but Hyeon-su throws the phone away. He tells her that Han-ui had put a target on her back and had put him on the task of getting her to stop teaching.

Geon-yeop helps Han-gyeong escape, and they hide in the parking lot, but they are soon found. After Han-gyeong is punched in the face, the attackers turn on Geon-yeop, who fights back but is hit in his left abdomen. Hyeon-wu reveals that he was stabbed in the same spot in middle school.

The attackers continue beating Geon-yeop, but Hyeon-wu is stopped before landing another punch on Han-gyeong. Ga-min arrives to help, fighting them one by one using his nunchaku training. While Hyeon-su tries to attack Han-gyeong with glass, Heon-yeop intervenes but is stopped by Ga-min.

They all escape, and Heon-yeop reveals his mother was killed in a similar fight before leaving. Later, Han-gyeong is approached by a student who apologizes and says he would have been killed if he didn’t follow orders.

Next day, Ga-min gets a message regarding the study group and goes to vist Ji-woo.

The next episode is scheduled to be released on January 30.

