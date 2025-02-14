Study Group episode 7-8 recap: Does Sun-cheol take the blame for a murder?

The TVING drama Study Group, based on the popular webtoon, premiered on January 23, 2025. Directed by Lee Jang-hoon and Yoo Beom-sang, the 10-episode high school action-comedy stars Hwang Min-hyun as Yun Ga-min, a student determined to succeed academically despite his natural talent for fighting.

To prepare for college exams at a tough school, he forms a study group. The cast includes Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Shin Su-hyun, Lee Kwang-hee, Lee Jon-hyun, and Yoon Sang-jung.Top of Form

In episode 7 and 8 of Study Group, Sun-cheol is made to take the blame for a murder committed by a Yeonbaek gang member. However, with the help of Ga-min and the study group, he is able to wiggle out of it and start living an honest life.

Study Group episode 7-8 recap: Ga-min, Ji-woo, and Lee-jun infiltrate Yeonbaek

In episode 7 of Study Group, Han-gyeong is called to the stage to apologize for placing the petition with the Education Office. Instead of apologizing, she promises to clean the school of any violence. Just then, Ga-min comes and lands a punch on Han-ul, who responds with a kick to his face.

Sun-cheol, one of the backup fighters who fought Ga-min goes to visit his grandfather in the hospital. His grandfather, who still studies, wants him to become a great man. At the hospital, he meets Ga-min and finds out about his mother. He apologizes. Ga-min found that Sun-cheol also wanted to study after finding a vocabulary list in his pocket while they were fighting.

As they are speaking, he gets a call from Dae-cheol warning him. Just then, the Yeonbaek Gang trainers arrive and take him away. Ga-min visits Sun-cheol's grandfather and studies with him.

The next day, they find out about a murder. Having caught Sun-cheol on the surveillance camera, the police consider him the prime suspect. Detective Tae-man comes to ask Ga-min about Sun-cheol. In response, Ga-min asks whether he believes Sun-cheol really is the culprit.

Seeing Ga-min worried about it, Se-hyeon does some research and finds out that the adults have been using teenagers to take the blame for their crimes. As a reward, they employ them in the Yeonbaek Gang.

While returning from school, Ga-min finds Dae-cheol being threatened by a Yeonbaek trainer. He fights him off. Dae-cheol tells him that Sun-cheol is innocent and is being made to take the blame for Chu Seong-wung, a top Yeonbaek member, having seen it himself.

After getting the study group on his side, they made a plan. After arranging uniforms, they infiltrate the Yeonbaek building as backup fighters. Se-hyeon and Hee-won help them with a drone camera. They find Pi Han-ul and Chu Seong-wung in a room. They wait on the staircase for them to leave. However, Ga-min ends up terrace and gets locked there as one of the trainers comes for an inspection.

At the meeting for the backup fighter, Sun-cheol is appreciated and made a gang member. Meanwhile, Ji-woo and Lee-jun are found by a backup fighter. Lee-jun stays to fight him and Ji-woo goes to look for the knife. Ji-woo finds the knife but is found by the trainer. Tae-man enters the building and finds Sun-cheol being praised.

In episode 8 of Study Group, seeing Sun-cheol's grandfather look for him, his two friends decide to fight for him. Ji-woo puts up a fight but is knocked out by the trainer. Ga-min sees Ji-woo being put in a car and tries to break the door.

As they are taking her away, Sun-cheol shows up. After being given a second chance by the detective, Sun-cheol decides to come clean to him. He fights the trainer but is easily defeated. Just then, his friends show up. Ji-woo also wakes up and joins the fight. The trainer takes the knife from her and defeats all of them. Just then, Ga-min appears with a nunchaku after having broken the terrace door.

Ga-min wins after using another forbidden technique. After some convincing, Sun-cheol decides to keep pursuing his studies. Ga-min, recalling that Chu Seong-wung had taken one of his notebooks, which had fallen from the terrace, runs after him. Meanwhile, Tae-man is trying to get him to come to the police station. As Seun-wung is about to attack him, Ga-min lands a blow on him, making him unconscious.

During mid-terms, Ga-min worries about his score, but Se-hyeon reassures him that his efforts will pay off. Meanwhile, Sun-cheol rushes to his critically ill grandfather but is stopped by Yeonbaek backup fighters. After defeating them, he reaches the hospital, where his grandfather takes a test arranged by Han-gyeong and the study group. He passes away soon after.

As the mid-results are released, all members of the study have gone up by at least ten ranks. Han-gyeong having passed the test, goes back to the disciplinary committee and gets her petition signed.

The next day, Han-ul is stopped at the gate by Sun-cheol, who has joined the disciplinary committee and asked to walk from there since cars are not allowed past that point.

The next two episodes and the finale of Study Group are scheduled to be released on February 20.

