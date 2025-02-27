“Such a gold mine of casting”- Fans react as Nana is reported to star alongside Ji Chang-wook & Son Ye-jin in Netflix series ‘Untold Scandal’

Actress Nana is set to collaborate with Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook in the upcoming Netflix series Untold Scandal. According to Daily Sports on the 27th, Nana has confirmed her participation in the project and is currently finalizing the details.

Ad

Untold Scandal will be directed by Jung Ji-woo, known for his work on Happy End, Modern Boy, Eungyo, and Tune in for Love. It is being produced by Movie Rock, the company behind Daljakjigeunhae: 7510 and Pilot. Filming is expected to begin in late March or early April.

Untold Scandal is a remake of director Lee Jae-yong's 2003 film Scandal - Joseon Namnyeo Sangyeoljisa, which reimagines the French novel Dangerous Liaisons (1782) in a Joseon-era setting.

Ad

Trending

The story of Untold Scandal revolves around Lady Cho, a notorious seductress, and Jo Won, a notorious womanizer, who engage in a risky love game to corrupt his virtuous uncle. Despite its mature rating, the original movie was a box-office hit, attracting over 3.5 million viewers.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the three together on screen.

"this is such a gold mine of a casting wowww" said one fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dream cast & one of best cast in kdrama kdrama Ji Chang-wook, Son Ye Jin, Nana, Han Sun hwa" said another.

"OMG SON YEJIN AND NANA IN ONE DRAMA" responded another.

Fans are excited to see Nana alongside Ji Chang-wook and Son Ye-jin and have poured their opinions on social media.

"finally changwook and nana in a same frame" another commented.

Ad

"Nana and Yejin in one project??? OH MY GOD" reacted another fan.

"Son yejin, ji chang wook, Nana and han sun hwa!! this casting is INSANE!!! absolutely unmatched yup yup" another said.

Untold Scandal: Who plays who?

Set in the late Joseon Dynasty, Untold Scandal follows Madam Jo, who appears to be a faithful wife but secretly harbors resentment towards the societal constraints imposed on her. Despite her outward demeanor, she has been involved in several discreet affairs.

Ad

Jo Won, a brilliant scholar and skilled martial artist, has a hidden passion for seducing women. Madam Jo was his first love, and since then, they have been entangled in a complex game of desire and manipulation, concealing their true feelings for each other.

To satisfy her own agenda, Madam Jo challenges Jo Won to pursue So Ok, an innocent young woman destined to become her husband's concubine, setting the stage for a dangerous game of deception and intrigue.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Son Ye-jin has been cast as Lady Cho, a character previously portrayed by Lee Mi-yeon, while Ji Chang-wook will play Jo Won, the role originally taken by Bae Yong-joon. Han Sun-hwa joins the cast as a new character created specifically for the remake. In this new adaptation, Nana will portray the aunt, a widow who has remained chaste for nine years—a role originally played by Jeon Do-yeon.

Im Jin-ah, better known by her stage name Nana, first gained fame as a member of the popular K-pop group After School under Pledis Entertainment. Nana made her acting debut in the 2015 drama Love Weaves Through a Millennium and rose to prominence with her performance in The Good Wife. In 2019, she secured a lead role in the K-drama Kill It, further establishing her acting career.

Ad

Nana will make a guest appearance in the newly released tvN series The Player 2: Master of Swindlers. She is also set to play a leading role in the highly anticipated 2025 film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. Some of her other notable works include Mask Girl, Glitch, and My Man is Cupid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback