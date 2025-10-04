"TAEHYUNG impact is crazy": Fans gush as BTS star's Hirono doll keychain sells out instantly after airport appearance

BTS member Kim Taehyung, widely known as V, departed from Incheon International Airport on October 4, 2025, heading to Paris for Fashion Week. He is scheduled to attend Celine’s Summer 2026 show on October 5, 2025 as the brand’s global ambassador.During his airport appearance, the BTS member was seen carrying a brown Celine bag adorned with a Hirono doll keychain. The item in question was the Hirono Living Wild - Fight for Joy collectible plush doll, a collaboration between Pop Mart and artist Lang.This specific collectible version depicts the Hirono character in its signature &quot;Fight for Joy&quot; attire. It attire includes a brown suede bear suit, and is shown holding a torch, which is meant to symbolize courage when confronting emotions.After photos of V at the airport began circulating online, the Hirono Living Wild - Fight for Joy keychain experienced a rapid surge in demand. It sold out on Amazon Japan with in hours. As per X user @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR at Pop Mart’s official store in China, more than 500 units were purchased within 24 hours. In the United States, over 400 units sold in just 12 hours, leaving only a limited number available on a single retail site as per @TaehyungPromo.This incident generated significant activity on social media platforms, with fans expressing considerable excitement regarding the BTS member's influence. Discussions centered on his ability to cause an item to sell out instantaneously merely by appearing with it in a public setting. One fan commented,&quot;TAEHYUNG impact is crazy. if he breathes near a product, it’s gone in 24hrs &quot;Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement and admiration highlighting the star's influence over trends. They expressed amazement at how quickly the item sold out. Some shared how because of the idol they also bought the plushie. The phrase &quot;Sold Out King&quot; quickly started trending on social media platform.keithie is buzzlight lucky ⭐️ @tekoochetteLINKLMAO I WAS JUST LOOKING AT IT THIS MORNING I knew it would get sold outⓥ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ᴠ ᴀɢᴀɪɴ ¹ ʙɪʟʟɪᴏɴ @TaeVear50LINKSold Out King Kim Taehyung never fails to prove his power, and always keeping his title with those golden hands! V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #CELINESUMMER2026 #PFW @celineofficial💜mpthv💜 @mpthv30LINKTHE SOLDOUT KING INDEED! Ive never been a popmart fan but got my first because of our taetae ❤️ V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE @celineofficialFans highlighted how quickly the Hirono keychain sold out, crediting the BTS member's visibility for driving the surge in demand. Many fans emphasized the sheer impact of his choices and endorsements. Others expressed relief at having acted quickly to secure the collectible.HappyMomⓥ💜VBias @Smiley6_VLINKKim Taehyung’s popularity Nd influence is unstoppable 🔥 V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 @celineofficial #TAEHYUNGxCELINE🐆 @taehyungabs__LINKOH MY GOD TAEHYUNG YOUR INFLUENCE IS UNREAL V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #PFW @celineofficialFRI(END)SⓥPied Athena💜(Fan accnt) @pied_athenaLINKI knew it! Luckily I ordered right away!! V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #CELINESUMMER2026 #PFW @celineofficialMassive crowd gather as Taehyung heads to Paris: BTS star's airport appearance sparks 1.2 million mentions ahead of Celine Summer 2026 showCeline's Summer 2026 show on October 5, 2025 at Paris Fashion Week will be BTS' Taehyung's first appearance at the event. For his travel attire, V was dressed in a white oversized checkered shirt, a loose black tie, and baggy blue denim jeans. The outfit was accented with layered gold chain necklaces and a brown Celine bag.Although his departure had been announced to the public only a few hours prior, a substantial crowd of fans and media had already gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. He was greeted by a large number of flashing cameras and fans calling out his name. The singer greeted the crowd with waves and smiles, interacting warmly with journalists and posing for photographers while moving through the area with his entourage.During his interactions with reporters, the BTS member engaged in lighthearted conversation about his schedule and activities. When asked if he had stayed up all night, he confirmed that he had. Reporters also noted that he had recently gone running, surprising him when they correctly guessed. In a lighthearted exchange, Taehyung playfully inquired if one of the reporters had recently changed their hair color.The extensive coverage of his departure translated into significant social media engagement. According to the X page Pop Core (@TheePopCore), his appearance generated over 1.2 million mentions on Twitter/X in a single day. Phrases like &quot;V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK&quot;, &quot;CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG&quot; and hastags #TAEHYUNGXCELINE #CELINESUMMER2026 started trending on X.Other K-pop stars making their way to Paris for Fashion Week on October 4 included Jennie and Kai, alongside V.