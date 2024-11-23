“TAEHYUNG’S bestest HYUNG ever!” - Fans emotional over Park Seo-joon mentioning he supports BTS’ V the most among his friends

On day 2 of the MAMA Awards 2024, Park Seo-joon warmed the hearts of BTS fans, especially ARMY, with his touching remarks about his close friend, BTS’ Taehyung.

During an interview, Seo-joon was asked which of his friends he supports the most. His answer, V, came as a pleasant surprise given the context of the question.

Seo-joon expressed admiration and support for his friend, urging fans to continue cheering for V as he serves in the military. He also used the moment to directly encourage V, advising him to do well in the military. This candid show of friendship made fans gush over their supportive dynamic.

One fan on X commented upon this bond saying,

“TAEHYUNG’S bestest HYUNG ever!”

ARMY took to social media to praise Seo-joon’s consistent encouragement of V, celebrating their friendship as part of the close-knit "Wooga Squad."

“Tae is surrounded by people who really love him,” a fan said.

“The way you could ask this question in 2065, and Tae would still be his answer. Seojoon the man & friend that you are,” a fan stated.

“Seojoon really REALLY loves his tae I can't wait for these guys reunion,” a fan expressed.

“Wooga single-handedly promoted tae more than hybe has done in the past decade,” a fan sarcastically remarked.

“The unconditional love and support that SeoJoon always shows is everything!” A fan exclaimed.

Another set of fans said,

“I like people who love tae, genuinely and without any pretence,” another fan said.

“It's truly heart warming to knw that wooga family support their little brother at any cost,” another fan expressed.

BTS' Taehyung and actor Park Seo-joon's frienship comes to light

Park Seo-joon and BTS’ V share a deeply admired friendship that has resonated with fans worldwide. Their connection, which began on the set of the 2016 historical K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, has grown into a bond that goes far beyond their professional interactions.

As members of the Wooga Squad, a group known for its camaraderie and brotherhood, Seo-joon and Taehyung have continued to support and celebrate one another through both personal and public milestones.

Their friendship was first established during the filming of Hwarang. The drama marked one of Taehyung’s earliest ventures into acting, and it was here that he formed a close bond with Seo-joon and co-star Park Hyung-sik.

They shared countless experiences on set, from late-night chats to mutual encouragement. Over time, this camaraderie extended beyond the Hwarang cast, eventually forming the Wooga Squad with the addition of actor Choi Woo-shik and rapper Peakboy.

The term "Wooga" originates from the Korean phrase uri gajok, meaning "our family," encapsulating the connection and familial affection shared among the group. Within the Wooga Squad, Taehyung and Seo-joon’s dynamic stands out for its brotherly warmth.

This bond was highlighted again during the 2024 MAMA Awards. When the interviewer asked Seo-joon,

"Who is the artist that Park Seojoon supports the most?"

He answered,

"It’s my friend V. Please support him a lot until he comes back. Have a good time in the military."

This unexpected yet heartfelt acknowledgment brought joy to fans, who appreciated Seo-joon’s consistent support for Taehyung despite his ongoing military service.

Just a few days earlier, on November 16, 2024, the Wooga Squad members showed their love for V in another meaningful way. While sharing posts on Instagram, both Seo-joon and Hyung-sik featured Taehyung’s song “Christmas Tree” in their stories. Fans saw this as a gesture to include Taehyung, symbolically keeping him close to their hearts during their meet-up.

From their beginnings in Hwarang to their shared moments as part of the Wooga Squad, their bond continues to be celebrated as one of the most cherished in the Korean entertainment industry.

