"Talking like shes a member of svt"- Fans react to SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan & GFRIEND's Yerin's hilarious interaction while filming BSS comeback content

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and GFRIEND's Yerin, who are known to be friends, recently had a brief interaction that left fans laughing online. On January 31, 2025, PLEDIS Entertainment dropped the INSIDE SEVENTEEN episode on YouTube, where the group's subunit BSS appeared at a music show to promote their song CBZ (Prime Time).

In the same video, while Seungkwan was doing a solo photoshoot in front of a vending machine with a coffee can, GFRIEND member Yerin was passing by and she stopped to watch him. Notably, GFRIEND was also at the music show for their comeback promotions.

Seungkwan was immersed in the photoshoot when he suddenly saw Yerin, leaving him embarrassed. Yerin laughed and replied,

“I was just walking by when you had that can in your hand and you were just staring at it.”

The two humorously bickered, as Seungkwan said,

“Begone from here. Why are you always here to see stuff like this?”

To this, Yerin replied that it was not her fault that she came across the sight. Seungkwan then asked her to leave, saying,

“Please go. I felt such a wave of embarrassment.”

Fans subsequently took to social media to share their reactions to the idols' interaction. They found this incident funnier because Seungkwan is friends with Yerin and she conversed with him in a casual tone. One fan mentioned that Seungkwan spoke to Yerin as if she was a SEVENTEEN member.

"Talking like shes a member of svt," a fan wrote on X.

"I love boo's friendship with all gfriend members he's literally the 7th member," another fan added.

"Another funny thing is that,,, what seungkwan does is something yerin would also do," an X user wrote.

Common fans of SEVENTEEN and GFRIEND were happy to see the members' interaction.

"When I said that Astro and Gfriend were the unserious cousins at the family function Seventeen was obviously also part of it," a user said.

"The svt gfriend besties truly keep me going," one fan wrote.

"I luv some good old gfriend x svt crumbs," a netizen reacted.

Fans were also curious about the number of times such an incident could have possibly occurred between Yerin and Seungkwan.

"'Why are you ALWAYS here to see stuff like this?' What else did Yerin see," a fan commented.

"'Always' dont tell me this is not the first time she witnessed seungkwan like that lmfao," another fan wrote.

"I just wanna know how many times has he embarrassed himself in yerin's presence for this reaction," a netizen stated.

More about SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS and GFRIEND’s comeback

SEVENTEEN's popular subunit BSS, or BooSeokSoon, made their comeback with the mini album TELEPARTY on January 8, 2025. BSS’ second album includes three songs: CBZ (Prime Time), Happy Alone, and Love Song. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN is currently on its RIGHT HERE World Tour in Asia and has held shows in Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore so far.

The group is set to hold two final shows in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 15, and 16, 2025. Meanwhile, GFRIEND dropped a reunion special album titled Seasons of Memories on January 13, 2025. All six members, including Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji, have participated in the record.

Seasons of Memories marks their first music release in around five years, since Walpurgis Night in 2020.

Seasons of Memories is available on all major music service platforms worldwide.

