"Thank you Na PD": Fans react as the Korean TV producer reveals NANA BNB for SEVENTEEN's 10-year anniversary, celebrates Hoshi X Woozi's unit debut

On Monday, March 10, the Korean TV producer Na PD kicked off a YouTube livestream to celebrate the release of SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi's debut single album, Beam. Therefore, Na PD not only gathered all the SEVENTEEN members to commemorate the same but also bought a mini cake, representing the two idols.

During the same, Hoshi and Woozi went in-depth about their album, explaining the process behind it and sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and more. Toward the end of the livestream, Na PD also made a special announcement about the release of another travel reality show with the group, like NANA TOUR, to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary.

The show, called NANA BNB, is expected to be released in April 2025, and it will include all the SEVENTEEN members, except Jeonghan, who is currently serving his mandatory military period. Therefore, fans have been beyond elated upon hearing the news.

They were not only happy to have Na PD organize a celebration for Hoshi and Woozi's subunit debut but also thanked the producer for organizing another reality show for the members before they departed for their military service. Here are a few fan reactions about the same:

"Thank you Na PD again for this," a fan wrote.

"OMG NOOOO IM CRYING, THIS MEANS LIKE WE STILL HAVE WONWOO AROUND US DURING THE ANNIVERSARY," said a fan on X

"THANK YOU SEVENTEEN THANK YOU NA PD!! look forward to svt nana bnb & hxw 96ers!!!" added another fan

"But also how they all agreed, including Na PD, that they will film something when everyone is back. In Na PD we trust," commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were excited about the upcoming show and also expressed their gratitude to NA PD.

"no but we really need to thank na pd bc what do u mean he created a new variety show for seventeen, kidnapped them and the whole concept of svt nana bnb is for them to rest, eat whatever they want and just enjoy the show. NO ONE IS DOING IT LIKE NA PD AND HIS PRODUCTION TEAM," added an X user

"Na pd and all crew, you are the best. Thank you, thank you and thank you," said a netizen

"We should trend “thank you Na PD” when the show airs!!" commented another X user

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN and their recent activities

SEVENTEEN is a thirteen-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group consists of the members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group consists of three subunits: Hip Hop, Performance, and Vocal Line.

Additionally, there are two other subunits., one is called BSS or BooSeokSoon, which consists of three members Hoshi, Seungkwan, and DK. The group debuted in February 2023 with the release of their single album, Second Wind. The other and the most recent subunit debut is Hoshi X Woozi.

Hoshi and Woozi recently made their debut on March 10 with the release of their latest album, Beam. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN also had exciting releases recently. In October 2024, they released their mini album, Spill The Feels with the hit song Love, Money, Fame.

They also released a Japanese track, Shohikigen in November 2024. In January 2025, they were featured in the soundtrack of the Louis Vuitton FW 2025 show in Paris produced by Pharrel Williams. The song was called Bad Influence.

On the other hand, in April 2025, SEVENTEEN will make history as the first K-pop artist to perform at Mexico's Pal Norte festival in Monterrey. The event is scheduled for three days on April 4,5, and 6, and fans have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

