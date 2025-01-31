“That celine look is in people‘s minds”— Fans react as Hypebae names BTS' Taehyung’s PFW23 appearance as one of “It-Boy obsession” looks

On January 29, 2025, the popular fashion media outlet Hypebae published an article featuring BTS' Taehyung’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2023 for Celine as one of the “It-Boy obsession” looks. The list included Taehyung alongside other renowned celebrities such as Bad Bunny, Jeremy Allen White, Jacob Elordi, BTS' SUGA, and more.

Hypebae, which has over 1 million followers on Instagram, described the dominance of the “It-boy” phenomenon as follows:

“The It-boy is a phenomenon categorized mostly by musicians and actors with undeniable charm. Fashion Brands cleverly weave it-boys of the moment into their campaigns, bottling a little of their magic and spreading mass appeal.”

Fans of BTS’ Taehyung were thrilled with this recognition. They flooded social media platforms with admiration for the Winter Ahead vocalist’s Celine PFW23 look. One user on X wrote:

“Even After 3 years, that celine look is in people‘s minds”

While some said BTS' Taehyung looks elegant and has a good sense of fashion, others called his PFW23 appearance "iconic."

“Kim Taehyung will always be the most fashionista among his peers in the industry. He looks elegant & has a very good sense and an eye for fashion. The way he carries himself in any clothes he wears is an indication of his best choice of wardrobes to wear. He carries himself well,” another fan said.

“I like that the title of it boy is always given to him by those who really understand fashion... and all it took was a single appearance at fashion week,” commented a fan.

“By God, it's crazy the impact that Taehyung has had. The event will be completed three years ago and everyone is still talking about it as if it were yesterday. I remembered Laith Bazari when he told him that he has been covering all the fashion shows in Paris for 18 years, but this is the first time he has seen this commotion. Iconic and will always remain so, Taehyung,” expressed another fan.

Some fans recounted the buzz and impact of BTS' Taehyung’s PFW23 look, while others suggested that Celine should be thankful for their

“Celine event is something that can never be repeated. The buzz and impact it made for Celine and for fashion week is something that no one will ever surpass. It has been going on for three years and it is still everyone’s choice and the talk of the town,” stated an admirer.

“Celine should be thankful every day for having Taehyung representing them, I swear, even after almost 3 years, his appearance in the show still makes noise very it boy indeed,” commented another fan.

“the only kpop it boy,” wrote a fan.

BTS' Taehyung's Wikipedia page became most viewed K-pop idol in history

On January 26, 2025, BTS' Taehyung's Wikipedia page surpassed 38 million views, making it the most viewed Wikipedia profile for a K-pop idol. He was thereafter recognized as the most-read and viewed K-soloist on the website. Approximately 5,069 individuals visit V's profile daily.

On January 1, 2025, Nubia Magazine UK named BTS' Taehyung as Asia's most handsome man in 2024. This accolade was based on cumulative approval votes from international residents across 125 countries in the annual beauty certification survey.

BTS' Taehyung surpassed several notable personalities in the entertainment industry, including Indian actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, as well as Thai celebrity Win Metawin. He achieved this accomplishment with an extraordinary aggregate of nearly two million votes.

As of this writing, Kim Taehyung is serving his mandatory military term. The singer is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

