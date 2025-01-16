“That music video is cinema”- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ MV wins Bronze Award for "Film Craft: Direction" at the 2025 Clio Music Awards

BTS' Jungkook’s debut solo track SEVEN recently won an award for the direction of his music video. The makers of the music video, Bradley and Pablo, received the Bronze Award in Clio Awards under the “Film Craft: Direction” category.

For those unaware, the Clio Awards is a yearly ceremony that honors innovation and creative achievement in advertising, design, and communication, evaluated by a worldwide council of advertising experts.

BTS' Jungkook's supporters were delighted with his new win in the Clio Awards. Subsequently, fans flooded the internet with their reactions to his award. To express this, one user on X commented:

“That music video is cinema well deserved”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Many other reactions to BTS' Jungkook’s newest award were seen online. While some said the idol “truly deserves this recognition,” others referred to it as a “masterpiece.”

“Huge congratulations to Bradley and Pablo on winning the Clio Music Award bronze for “Film Craft: Direction”!Their incredible work on Jungkook’s “Seven” MV truly deserves this recognition!” wrote a fan.

“It is the mv that I like the most of Jungkook, they did a great job, well deserved,” stated another fan.

“WOW!! Seven MV is a masterpiece that paved the way for story based MVs in K-pop. Notice I didn’t say it was the first one but it was the trendsetter,” commented a user on X.

“Cinematography at its finest. It's a very clever love story. Seven is a masterpiece!,” a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Some appreciated the MV's storytelling, while others congratulated the K-pop idol and referred to BTS' Jungkook as "Kingkook."

“One of my all time fave mvs with peak storytelling and performances...” expressed another fan.

“congratulationss my bestfriend kookieee ,a real flex when you're still winning while serving in the military,” an admirer said.

“Really cant believe this MV didnt win before , i thought it was so witty smart funny. Its finally getting what it deserves. Everyone in advertising wants a clio. This is a big deal,” commented another fan.

“This is so much like a Kingkook thing to achieve,” wrote an admirer.

BTS' Jungkook’s SEVEN was released in July 2023

Jeon Jungkook and American rapper Latto collaborated on the single SEVEN, which was released on July 14, 2023. Following this, the artist released his first solo record, GOLDEN, which included two renditions of SEVEN: explicit and clean.

Both of his tracks have received several certifications. Here’s a reported list of certifications earned by the song SEVEN so far:

USA — 2x Platinum

Canada — 2x Platinum

UK — Silver

New Zealand — Platinum

Japan — Platinum Streaming (Clean Ver.)

Japan — Platinum Streaming (Explicit Ver.)

South Korea — Platinum Streaming (Clean Ver.)

Belgium — Gold

Portugal — Gold

Italy — Gold

France — Gold

Spain — Gold

Recently, on January 14, 2025, the online media @OneilyVibe stated that BTS' Jungkook set two new Guinness World Records with SEVEN. He set two records: "Most streamed track on Spotify in one week with 89,748,171 streams (Male)" as well as "Fastest music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify (Male)."

In related news, the BTS rapper RM, aka Namjoon, also achieved the Bronze Award in the "Music Film/Video Craft (Editing)" category for the collaborative song Neva Play. American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Namjoon came together to make Neva Play, whose MV won the Clio Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback