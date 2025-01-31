"That was a nightmare for her"- Fans speculate BLACKPINK's Jennie learned to store emergency dresses after the 2022 VMAs after party incident

BLACKPINK's Jennie's three essential things she keeps in her travel bag have garnered hilarious reactions from fans. On January 29, 2025, the BLACKPINK rapper attended the Spring 2025 couture showcase by Jean Paul Gaultier, gaining attention for her outfit.

In a recent interview, Jennie was seen getting her nails done as she revealed the top three things that are a must in her suitcase. The K-pop idol carries her pillow, blanket, and some party outfits, as they may come in handy in emergency situations.

She said,

“My pillow and my blanket. my shower filters. Oh, and my emergency party dresses. I learned over the years that I don't expect to not go out.”

As the video started to circulate online, Jennie fans were reminded of the 2022 MTV VMAs afterparty in Chelsea, New York City.

Following their appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Jennie and Rosé were spotted at the afterparty. They appeared to be surprised as they donned comfy night dresses to reportedly adhere to the pajama party theme, while other celebrities were dressed well.

The SOLO singer waited in the car outside while Rosé attended the party. Fans speculated that the 2022 MTV VMAs afterparty incident became a lesson for her to keep party clothes in her suitcase.

"That was a nightmare for her," a fan said.

"VMAS AFTER OARTY FLASHBACKS. THE WAY SHE JUST DIDN'T ATTEND," a fan added.

"Do we think she learned that after showing up to that VMAs after party in at shirt and then bailing when she realized she was underdressed," a netizen said.

BLACKPINK fans recalled the photos from the 2022 MTV VMAS Afterparty, where Jennie and Rosé seemed to be in shock looking at other artists' outfits.

"The horror when she saw everyone dressed up while shes in her sweater shorts and slides," a user added.

"Chaennie vmas after party you were the cause of this! war flashbacks for jennie LMAO," a fan commented.

"The first thing that came to mind was that photo of her and rose in actual pyjamas for that after party, looking all shocked," a user wrote

Fans continued to joke about the incident and speculated it to be the reason why she carries extra party dresses.

"Jennie still haunted by this," a netizen mentioned.

"That VMA after party traumatized my girl. lol Poor thing went on theme but everyone was glammed to the 9’s," a user stated.

"The trauma they had at VMAs after party," another fan commented.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops second music video titled LOVE HANGOVER starring Charles Melton

On Friday, January 31, at 2 pm KST, BLACKPINK's Jennie dropped her second music video of 2025, titled LOVE HANGOVER ft. Dominic Fike. The music video is helmed by director duo Bradley & Pablo, known for their work in Jungkook's solo debut MV ‘Seven.’ LOVE HANGOVER starred American actor Charles Melton, popular for his role in Riverdale.

The BLACKPINK rapper depicted a girl who died immediately whenever she fell in love. Despite knowing that she would lose her life, she went ahead and fell in love again. Jennie is seen in absurd situations like getting eaten by Godzilla, struck by lightning, and more, while Charles Melton could not save her.

Jennie is set to release her solo album ‘Ruby’ featuring a stunning line-up of artists including Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, FKJ, and Doechii. Previously, she dropped the music video of her single Zen from ‘Ruby’ on January 25, 2025. Meanwhile, ‘Ruby’ will be out on music service platforms on March 7, 2025.

