  "That's massive"- Fans proud as Stray Kids' Maxident certified RIAA Gold

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Feb 01, 2025 11:39 GMT
Fans proud as Stray Kids' Maxident certified RIAA Gold (Image via X/ @Stray_Kids)

On January 31, 2025, the Recording Industry Association of America certified Stray Kids' extended play Maxident as Gold on their official website for selling over 500,000 units. The band informed fans about their latest milestone through their official X account and captioned the post as:

"MAXIDENT has been certified RIAA GOLD! Stay, who has already achieved the 8th gold certification, thank you so much as always. We've earned our 8th RIAA gold certification with Maxident! We really can't thank you enough STAY."

For those unversed, Maxident was the seventh mini-album released on October 7, 2022, with CASE 143 as the title track. It was dropped through JYP Entertainment, Dreamus, and Republic Records. The piece featured eight tracks, including CASE 143, CHILL, Give Me Your TMI, Super Board, 3RACHA, TASTE, Can't Stop, and Circus (Korean Version).

Subsequently, Stray Kids' latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They took to the internet sharing multiple congratulatory snippets for the band. An X user tweeted:

"That's massive omg! Stray Kids continues to prove their worldwide impact."

The fandom stated that all the tracks from Maxident were of high quality. Many expressed pride in the group's latest feat.

"All the songs of "Maxident" are top notch. Also, the mashup was fire. Deserved," a fan reacted.
"Remember two years ago when fandom were making fun of skz bc they don’t have a RIAA just bc their fav have one now look at SKZ HAVE 8!!! IM SO PROUD OF YOU MY BOYS YOU DESERVE IT," a fan shared.
"MAXIDENT RIAA certified gold with 500k sales in the US! SKZ’s 8th certification, 4th for album congratulations maxident, my first comeback, you will always hold a special place in my heart!!" a fan commented.

The fandom, STAY, stated that Maxident was finally getting the due recognition.

"My queen Maxident getting the recognition she deserves," a user reacted.
"YAYYYY! Congrats Stray Kids!! Maxident was my first comeback and it was an amazingly crazy and fun time, so it's extra special to me," a user shared.
"MAXIDENT MY BABY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH Sooooo well deserved! The album is amazing!!!" a user commented.

Stray Kids announced additional dates for World Tour <dominATE ARLINGTON>

On January 29, 2025, Stray Kids announced the additional dates for new shows scheduled to be held in North America and Europe. The updated list of locations, according to the official website, Stray Kids World Tour, has been provided below:

  1. March 27, Santiago, Chile- Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
  2. March 28, Santiago, Chile- Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
  3. April 1, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil- Estadio Bicentenario Nilton Santos
  4. April 5, Sao Paulo, Brazil- Estadio MorumBIS
  5. April 6, Sao Paulo, Brazil- Estadio MorumBIS
  6. April 9, Lima, Peru- Estadio San Marcos
  7. April 12, Mexico City, Mexico- Estadio GNP Seguros
  8. April 13, Mexico City, Mexico- Estadio, GNP Seguros
  9. May 24, Seattle, WA- T-Mobile Park
  10. May 28, San Franciso, CA- Oracle Park
  11. May 31, Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium
  12. June 1, Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium
  13. June 6, Arlington, TX- Globe Life Field
  14. June 7, Arlington, TX- Global Life Field
  15. June 10, Atlanta, GA- Truist Park
  16. June 14, Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium
  17. June 18, New York City, NY- Citi Field
  18. June 19, New York City, NY- Citi Field
  19. June 23, Washington, DC- Nationals Park
  20. June 26, Chicago, IL-Wrigley Feild
  21. June 29, Toronto, ON- Rogers Stadium
  22. July 11, Amsterdam, Netherlands- Johan Cruijff Arena
  23. July 15, Frankfurt, Germany- Deutsche Bank Park
  24. July 18, London, UK- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  25. July 19, London, UK- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  26. July 22, Madrid, Spain- Riyadh Air Metropolitano
  27. July 23, Madrid, Spain- Riyadh Air Metropolitano
  28. July 26, Paris, France- Stade de France
  29. July 27, Paris, France- Stade de France
  30. July 30, Rome, Italy- Stadio Olimpico

Stray Kids embarked on the Dominate World Tour to support their ninth Korean-language extended play ATE. It was released on July 19, 2024 through Republic Records and JYP Entertainment.

The tickets for the newly added shows will be available from February 5, 2025, at 3 pm KST.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
