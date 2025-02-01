"That's massive"- Fans proud as Stray Kids' Maxident certified RIAA Gold

On January 31, 2025, the Recording Industry Association of America certified Stray Kids' extended play Maxident as Gold on their official website for selling over 500,000 units. The band informed fans about their latest milestone through their official X account and captioned the post as:

"MAXIDENT has been certified RIAA GOLD! Stay, who has already achieved the 8th gold certification, thank you so much as always. We've earned our 8th RIAA gold certification with Maxident! We really can't thank you enough STAY."

For those unversed, Maxident was the seventh mini-album released on October 7, 2022, with CASE 143 as the title track. It was dropped through JYP Entertainment, Dreamus, and Republic Records. The piece featured eight tracks, including CASE 143, CHILL, Give Me Your TMI, Super Board, 3RACHA, TASTE, Can't Stop, and Circus (Korean Version).

Trending

Expand Tweet

Subsequently, Stray Kids' latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They took to the internet sharing multiple congratulatory snippets for the band. An X user tweeted:

"That's massive omg! Stray Kids continues to prove their worldwide impact."

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that all the tracks from Maxident were of high quality. Many expressed pride in the group's latest feat.

"All the songs of "Maxident" are top notch. Also, the mashup was fire. Deserved," a fan reacted.

"Remember two years ago when fandom were making fun of skz bc they don’t have a RIAA just bc their fav have one now look at SKZ HAVE 8!!! IM SO PROUD OF YOU MY BOYS YOU DESERVE IT," a fan shared.

"MAXIDENT RIAA certified gold with 500k sales in the US! SKZ’s 8th certification, 4th for album congratulations maxident, my first comeback, you will always hold a special place in my heart!!" a fan commented.

The fandom, STAY, stated that Maxident was finally getting the due recognition.

"My queen Maxident getting the recognition she deserves," a user reacted.

"YAYYYY! Congrats Stray Kids!! Maxident was my first comeback and it was an amazingly crazy and fun time, so it's extra special to me," a user shared.

"MAXIDENT MY BABY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH Sooooo well deserved! The album is amazing!!!" a user commented.

Stray Kids announced additional dates for World Tour <dominATE ARLINGTON>

Expand Tweet

On January 29, 2025, Stray Kids announced the additional dates for new shows scheduled to be held in North America and Europe. The updated list of locations, according to the official website, Stray Kids World Tour, has been provided below:

March 27, Santiago, Chile- Estadio Bicentenario La Florida March 28, Santiago, Chile- Estadio Bicentenario La Florida April 1, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil- Estadio Bicentenario Nilton Santos April 5, Sao Paulo, Brazil- Estadio MorumBIS April 6, Sao Paulo, Brazil- Estadio MorumBIS April 9, Lima, Peru- Estadio San Marcos April 12, Mexico City, Mexico- Estadio GNP Seguros April 13, Mexico City, Mexico- Estadio, GNP Seguros May 24, Seattle, WA- T-Mobile Park May 28, San Franciso, CA- Oracle Park May 31, Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium June 1, Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium June 6, Arlington, TX- Globe Life Field June 7, Arlington, TX- Global Life Field June 10, Atlanta, GA- Truist Park June 14, Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium June 18, New York City, NY- Citi Field June 19, New York City, NY- Citi Field June 23, Washington, DC- Nationals Park June 26, Chicago, IL-Wrigley Feild June 29, Toronto, ON- Rogers Stadium July 11, Amsterdam, Netherlands- Johan Cruijff Arena July 15, Frankfurt, Germany- Deutsche Bank Park July 18, London, UK- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium July 19, London, UK- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium July 22, Madrid, Spain- Riyadh Air Metropolitano July 23, Madrid, Spain- Riyadh Air Metropolitano July 26, Paris, France- Stade de France July 27, Paris, France- Stade de France July 30, Rome, Italy- Stadio Olimpico

Stray Kids embarked on the Dominate World Tour to support their ninth Korean-language extended play ATE. It was released on July 19, 2024 through Republic Records and JYP Entertainment.

The tickets for the newly added shows will be available from February 5, 2025, at 3 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback