"That's peak masculinity"- Fans praise Park Bo-gum for choosing a women-centric drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, as his comeback role

Fans have expressed admiration for South Korean actor Park Bo-gum as he made his return to the small screen with When Life Gives You Tangerines. The actor took on a role in a drama that majorly focuses on women’s experiences. This was met with widespread appreciation as fans also noted how his character challenges traditional gender norms.

The Netflix series, which premiered on March 7, 2025, follows the lives of three generations of women. It focuses on their struggles, sacrifices, and resilience. Park Bo-gum plays Yang Gwan-sik, who is a quiet yet devoted man and supports the female lead, Oh Ae-sun, played by IU.

The drama is set in 1950s Jeju Island and depicts the harsh realities faced by women in a patriarchal society. Gwan-sik’s character serves as a strong yet silent presence, helping Ae-sun pursue her dreams despite societal pressures.

Many fans applauded Park Bo-gum’s decision to take on a character that uplifts the female protagonist rather than dominating the storyline in When Life Gives You Tangerines. An X user, @zagummy1 wrote:

"Park Bogum chose #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines —a women centric drama that the story revolves around women— as his comeback drama after military (yk how crucial this is for actor), and playing a character that help break patriarchy? That’s peak masculinity So proud to be his stans."

His portrayal of a man in When Life Gives You Tangerines who challenges traditional patriarchal expectations has sparked conversations about positive masculinity in Korean dramas.

"So glad he’s playing gwanshik…. well because he is gwanshik himself," a fan commented.

I'll just say one thing. I chose well on whom to be a fan of. The only one I've ever been a fan of. @BOGUMMY you're everything!" another user added.

"Park Bogum is very convincing in his role because that’s how he is he’s very gentle and caring towards women. Especially now that most what we see in entertainment news in Kpop is old ass Korean men oppressing young female artists," a user remarked.

"his is so true, actors’ drama comeback after military tends to be male centric esp action dramas such as dots, vagabond etc to probably align w their post-military image but bogum chose a slice of life drama & a women centric drama at that!," another fan wrote.

Viewers praised the actor for using his influence to highlight a story that emphasizes women’s strength in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"Park Bogum has always chosen roles in series where the plot always revolves around the female protagonist. He let’s his healthy masculinity prioritize and promote women. And that’s what REAL MAN truly means," a netizen added.

"He fact that it was release on International Women's Day. deserve ng daesang," a fan commented.

"This is true, because #ParkBoGum is an actor who loves equality, liberation of women, and his masculinity defines how he respects plot / drama that will empower women. Hooray to Bogum," an X user wrote.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Plot details

The period drama When Life Gives You Tangerines introduces viewers to Oh Ae-sun, a strong-willed woman who dreams of becoming a poet despite her difficult upbringing. Left in the care of her late father’s family while her mother struggles to make ends meet, Ae-sun faces constant mistreatment from her relatives.

Amidst this, young Gwan-sik, portrayed by Park Bo-gum, becomes her quiet yet unwavering support system. As they grow older, Gwan-sik continues to stand by Ae-sun, helping her in ways that defy societal norms.

He shields her from his family’s mistreatment, helps her with her small business, and remains committed to her happiness. The first four episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines have been released.

When Life Gives You Tangerines' next set of episodes (5-8) is scheduled to premiere on March 14, 2025.

