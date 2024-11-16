“The closest BTSVT crumbs”—Internet reacts to a SEVENTEEN fans' encounter with BTS’ J-hope in LA

Fans in Los Angeles spotted BTS' J-hope at the city's famous Korean BBQ restaurant, Ahgassi Gopchang, on November 11, 2024. The fans were waiting outside the restaurant to get exclusive merch that Ahgassi Gopchang had to celebrate SEVENTEEN's upcoming tour. The merch included exclusive menus and coasters, among other things.

When SEVENTEEN fans spotted BTS J-hope stepping outside the restaurant, they were surprised and excited. As they waited in line to enter Ahgassi Gopchang, fans maintained a respectful distance from the BTS member and didn't overwhelm him. The singer waved back to the CARATS, some of whom took to X to express their excitement at seeing J-hope.

One fan even claimed that it was the closest they would get to "BTSVT crumbs," as they expressed joy about their favorite boy band and another group's star.

"this is the closest btsvt crumbs for now," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, fans who saw the tweets, took to the social media platform to praise their counterparts in LA for respecting J-hope's privacy. Some BTS ARMYs also appreciated the CARATs' excitement at seeing an artist from a different band, despite BTS' J-hope not being their favorite.

“Waaaaah hearing Hoshi's Spider playing in the bg and then Hobi being there??? WAAH just imagine the 2 dance leaders of SVT & BTS collabing,” a fan expressed.

“Many ARMY would want to be in your shoes right now,” an ARMY fan said.

“That’s a wonderful way to act towards others artists even they’re not your favs. Because they’re all working hard, no need to be disrespectful. Thanks for sharing with us this and you lovely behaviours,” a fan praised.

“I sometimes forget they walk among us. This is great,” a fan stated.

“I wonder if he attended Seventeen concert,” a fan wondered.

J-hope's presence at the restaurant that had a SEVENTEEN collaboration led fans to speculate if the band and the singer had crossed paths. They wondered if they were going to see a collaboration between the two bands.

CARATs took to X to discuss a clip from 2022 that showed SEVENTEEN's Hoshi speaking about the BTS member. Hoshi described him as someone with an uplifting personality and stated that he admired the latter's positivity and kindness. This was something that several followers and artists have spoken about previously as well.

J-hope spotted at one of BTS' favorite restaurants Ahgassi Gopchang

BTS' J-hope finished his mandatory military service a month ago after enlisting in April 2023. CARATs recently spotted him leaving BTS' favorite Korean barbeque restaurant while they waited to get exclusive SEVENTEEN merch.

CARATs greeted him as he left the restaurant, and videos of the same became fan favorites, leading to many calling for a collaboration between the BTS star and SEVENTEEN's Hoshi.

This was due to a clip of Hoshi from 2022, where he spoke warmly about his senior positive energy and influence. Fans were reminded of Hoshi's appreciation of his fellow K-pop star, leading many to speculate a collaboration between the two artists.

J-hope and Hoshi's 'positive' 2022 interaction

During a 2022 livestream, Hoshi described an unexpected encounter with J-hope at a boutique he often visits. According to Hoshi, he had just come from an eye doctor appointment when he happened to see the BTS member.

The two had a conversation with the BTS member, asking Hoshi about his band's latest concert and if the latter had gone to the boutique right after landing in South Korea. When Hoshi said that he had gone to the eye doctor before that, the other singer asked him to do the promotions "in good health."

"It was a very short conversation, but I felt that he radiated a lot of positive energy," Hoshi said.

Reflecting on the brief yet impactful exchange, Hoshi shared how the other band member's positivity left a lasting impression on him. Hoshi's words reflected the admiration he felt for the BTS member.

