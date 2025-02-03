"The comedy gods shining down on them"- Fans react as Running Man cast dressed up in beggar's avatar meets Robert Pattinson

On February 2, 2025, SBS' Running Man dropped a preview for their upcoming episode featuring the English actor Robert Pattinson who is currently promoting his upcoming film Mickey 17 in South Korea. It is to be noted that the movie has been helmed by the Parasite director Bong Joon-ho.

In the fifty-second clip, the Running Man cast was dressed up as beggars. They were provided with the task of finding someone using a rough sketch. Subsequently, they wandered around the streets of the nation. As they roamed cluelessly, Robert Pattinson approached them and the encounter turned out to be interesting.

Filled with joy, the variety show's cast, including Song Ji-hyo, Ji Seok-jin, and Yoo Jae-suk, introduced themselves and passed hilarious comments. They wondered why they were dressed in such an unfashionable manner while meeting the actor. They also mentioned that they were famous in South Korea.

Subsequently, the teaser circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Internet users reacted hilariously to the encounter between Robert Pattinson and the Running Man cast. An X user tweeted:

"running man members coincidentally meeting robert pattinson while dressed as beggars. the comedy gods shining down on them."

The fandom appreciated the comedic moment that occurred when the Running Man caste met Robert Pattinson dressed as beggars.

"Not them saying how unfortunate that they met him while dressing as beggars lmao,"- a fan reacted.

"so, here's the encounter scene. the secondhand of embarrassment is killing me, they bumped into him wearing those outfits,"- a fan shared.

"we are famous in korea " while looking/dressed like they cant afford bread im cackling,"- a fan commented.

Many internet users also mentioned that the encounter scene reminded them of how someone met their crush at the wrong time.

"I think I've seen this man more in kr shows than his own country jdhdbbdbbsbdb,"- a user reacted.

"running man has lasted 15 years for a reason, here’s why! the comedy gods really did them a favor,"- a user shared.

"its like meeting your crush not at the right timing,"- a user commented.

More about Robert Pattinson's upcoming film Mickey 17

The upcoming Sci-Fi and black comedy film Mickey 17 features a star-studded cast, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Holliday Grainger, Anamaria Vartolommei, Patsy Ferran, and others. It is scheduled to premiere at the 75th Berlin International Festival.

The film festival will be held between February 13 and February 23, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. The movie will hit South Korean theaters on February 28, 2025, and on March 7, 2025, in the United States. It has been adapted from a novel authored by Edward Ashton, titled, Mickey 7. The official synopsis for the forthcoming film has been provided below:

"Wanting to get off Earth, Mickey Barnes signs up to be an "expendable": disposable employee where after one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of their memories intact."

It further reads:

"After one of his "multiplies", Mickey 17, unintentionally survives a human expedition to colonize the ice planet Niflheim, he goes head to head with a new multiple, Mickey 18."

The upcoming Running Man episode featuring Robert Pattinson is slated to premiere on February 9, 2025, at 6:10 pm Korean Standard Time.

