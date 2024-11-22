"THE GENIUS OF THIS MAN KNOWS NO BOUND"- Fans react as G-dragon shares a cryptic post seemingly announcing the release of his forthcoming music

On November 21, 2024, BIGBANG's G-dragon re-posted fanplusonedotcom's Instagram post, seemingly hinting at the release of his forthcoming music and sending the fandom into a frenzy. The update featured a black picture with three golden lines drawn on it. The caption read:

Release date 2024.11.22 2 PM KST

Subsequently, the latest cryptic post circulated on social media, and the fandom started speculating varied theories regarding it. While some said that it might be the male artist's new album or single, others complimented his intellect. An X user tweeted:

"THE GENIUS OF THIS MAN KNOWS NO BOUND. MADE album HAD 5 white lines and now WE HAVE THREE WHITE LINES (3 members active and 2 inactive)."

Other reactions read:

"my little heart can't hold back the excitement, I'm tired of being surprised all the time but I like it but I'm tired but i like it arrggghhh,"- a fan shared.

"HI PLEASE TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS TWEET BECAUSE NOW I CANNOT BREATHE!!!!!!,"- a fan reacted.

"Please have mercy on us, Sir. We can barely keep up, our bones ache, and we can barely breathe. We keep pushing, but Good Lawd; give us a minute to catch our breath?,"- a fan commented.

The fandom continued to speculate what he was going to release on November 22, 2024.

"I KNEW THE NEXT THING HE RELEASES WOULD BE LIKE THIS BUT I'M STILL HAVING A HEART ATTACK,"- a user reacted.

"Jiyong did we tell you how much we love you bcs we really really do. Thank you for all these surprises,"- a user shared.

"HOME SWEET HOME? IS THIS THE SONG U ARE GONNA RELEASE? CAUSE THAT EXPLAINS A LOT,"- a user commented.

BIGBANG G-Dragon's recent activities

On June 5, 2024, the media outlet News1 reported that BIGBANG's G-dragon was appointed as a visiting professor at the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology for two years. He would deliver his leadership lectures to the students of the educational institution.

The male artist made an introduction to his recent song Power on the episode of You Quiz on the Block. Subsequently, Power was unveiled on October 30, 2024, through the official audio streaming platforms. It was also revealed that the male artist had signed an exclusive deal to release music with Empire Distribution.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon began his solo career in 2009 with the release of his debut studio solo album Heartbreaker. It was released through YG Entertainment and featured 10 tracks.

The tracks included A Boy, Heartbreaker, Breathe, Butterfly, Hello, Gossip Man, Korean Dream, The Leaders, She's Gone, and 1 Year Station.

