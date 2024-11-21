"The industry's daughter" — Fans react to Thai actress Davika Hoorne fixing NewJeans' Hanni's wardrobe malfunction at a GUCCI event

On November 20, 2024, NewJeans' Hanni attended the GUCCI Beauty event in Japan. As the brand's house ambassador, Hanni showed up in brown co-ords with matching boots and a burgundy leather purse. However, her top button kept getting undone and her stylist was seen repeatedly fixing it for her.

While posing for the paparazzi beside Thai actress Davika Hoorne, Hanni's top button opened up again. Davika subtly looked at it and offered to help Hanni with her wardrobe malfunction. Subsequently, the clip went viral online as fans called the NewJeans' idol, the "industry's daughter." One fan wrote on X:

"Thailand actress Davika Hoorne fixing Hanni’s buttons and then hugging her so bittersweetly. The industry’s daughter."

One fan said that they love it when they see women helping other women, while others commented about the interaction between the NewJeans star and the Thai actress.

"I love it when a woman helps a woman," one fan wrote.

"OMG DAVIKA AND HANNI????? MY TWO TOTALLY DIFFERENT WORLDS COLLIDING," another fan said.

"The way davika loves and takes care of hanni like a big sister," another fan added.

Other fans stated that Davika's gesture towards Hanni was full of "kindness and elegance," calling the duo "Mother and her princess."

"Such a sweet and genuine moment! Davika helping Hanni shows her kindness and elegance—what a lovely interaction at the GUCCI event!" one fan commented.

"MOTHER and her princess," another fan wrote.

"oh gucci knew what they were doing when they chose her," one other fan wrote.

NewJeans' Hanni's workplace bullying claims dismissed by the Ministry of Labor

On November 20, 2024, The Ministry of Employment and Labor dismissed claims of Hanni regarding feeling mistreated in HYBE. Sports Chosun reported that the ministry stated that given the "nature" of her contract with the company, she couldn't be classified as a worker hired on a wage.

"Given the content and nature of the management contract that Honey signed, it is difficult to view her as a worker under the Labor Standards Act who provides labor for the purpose of wages in an employer-subordinate relationship."

For the unversed, on September 11, 2024, during a YouTube livestream, Hanni alleged that she felt mistreated. She claimed that she greeted another HYBE idol group and its manager when she heard the manager tell the group to allegedly ignore the NewJeans artist.

Hanni recalled the same allegations at the National Assembly Audit on October 15, 2024. She spoke about facing workplace bullying and demanded better artists' protection rights.

In other news, on November 20, 2024, Min Hee-jin announced resigning from HYBE and ADOR amidst an ongoing feud. She also reportedly unfollowed NewJeans' Instagram account.

