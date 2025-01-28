“THE IT GIRL OF THE SEASON”- Fans react to Bae Ji-yeon’s steals the spotlight with stand-out occupation in Single's Inferno 4

On Tuesday, January 28, the seventh and eighth episode of Single's Inferno 4 was released. The occupation of the female contestant, Bae Ji-yeon, was revealed in the same episode. While the contestants are not allowed to reveal personal details about themselves, such as age, occupation, etc., to their fellow contestants, some of this information is unveiled to the viewers alone.

Therefore, during one such reveal, Bae Ji-yeon was revealed to be a spatial designer. A spatial designer is a professional who works to design human environments, specifically interiors, to match people's aesthetics, purpose, etc. They aim to make that particular space more relevant to those who own it.

Here's what Bae Ji-yeon explained about her profession:

"I currently work as a spatial designer. I arrange furniture for events hosted by brands to match their image and values. I also contribute ideas for their object ideas."

Following the reveal, many netizens were surprised by her unique occupation. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"the fact that jiyeon has the only unique occupation among the girls in this season literally THE IT GIRL OF THE SEASON"

More fans of the show appreciated the fact that Bae Ji-yeon wasn't a model or an "aspiring actress" like many of the other contestants.

"Exactly what I thought!!! Thank goodness she wasn’t also a model or aspiring actress" said a fan on X

"they keep getting models pls i want interesting job next season im tired" added another fan

"it made her more interesting to me" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were happy to see people with interesting occupations participate in the show.

"She's my queen in this season. Periodt." stated a fan

"You have to be super creative and imaginative too ahh jiyeon once again proving to be THAT GIRL this season" added an X user

"yes!! im tired of model or entertainment related occupations." said a netizen

"It girl of the season, bae jiyeon you will always be ADORED" commented another X user

Netflix rolls out the latest season of its South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno is a South Korean dating show released by Netflix, and its fourth installment was released on January 14. The contestants of this season are Yuk Jun-seo, Jung Tae-oh, Kim Te-hwan, Kwon Ki-ha, Ahn Sung-hoon, Hong Sung-ho, Lee Si-an, Kim Min-seol, Bae Ji-yeon, and Kim Hye-jin.

Two new episodes of the show are released every Tuesday on Netflix, and its finale is scheduled for February 11. The show premiered its first season in 2021, which received a great response from its viewers. This led to the release of its four successful sequels.

Single's Inferno revolves around grouping single and flirty contestants who are stuck on a deserted island. While they are asked to survive using the limited available resources, they are allowed to escape the deserted island when they make a match.

Every time a couple is formed on Single's Inferno, they are taken to Paradise, a place where the couple can spend a romantic date night with an abundance of resources.

Given its promising season releases so far, fans are excited to see how Single's Inferno 4 and its contestants' love stories conclude.

