The K-pop songs with most days on MelOn Daily Chart: NewJeans, BTS, aespa, SMTM, and others  

On January 15, 2025, @kchartsmaster released a list of K-pop songs that have charted over fifty days on MelOn Daily Chart in the last ten years. From the rookie girl group NewJeans' Ditto to BTS's smash hit Dynamite, the bands ruled the domestic survey with their catchy tracks. The eight songs with the most days on the MelOn Daily Chart have been listed below:

NewJeans' Ditto aespa's Supernova BTS' Dynamite AKMU's Love Lee SMTM's VVS Zico's Any Song NewJeans' Super Shy G-Dragon's Home Sweet Home (feat. Taeyang, Daesung).

For those unfamiliar, the South Korean online music store and streaming service Melon was introduced in November 2004. It was developed by SK Telecom and is considered the country's largest music subscription service, with over twenty-eight million users.

K-pop songs ruling MelOn Daily Chart: Dynamite, Ditto, Any Song, and others

1) NewJeans' Ditto

NewJeans' Ditto has spent ninety-nine days on MelOn Daily Charts since its release (Image via @NewJeans_Ador/X)

Since its release, NewJeans' Ditto has spent ninety-nine days on MelOn Daily Charts. The girl group dropped it on December 19, 2022, through Hybe Corporation's sub-label ADOR. 250, and Ylva Dimberg composed the song, penned by lyricists, Ylva Dimberg, The Black Skirts, and Oohyo Minji.

2) aespa's Supernova

The K-pop group aespa's smash hit track Supernova has been dominating the MelOn Daily Chart for the consecutive ninety-nine days (Image via @aespa_official/X)

The female K-pop group aespa's smash hit track Supernova has dominated the MelOn Daily Chart for ninety-nine consecutive days. The band's eighth digital single was released on May 13, 2024, through SM Entertainment. The song was the part of band's full-length album Armageddon. It was penned by Kenzie and composed by artists, including Kenzie, Paris Alexa, Abernathy Jr., and Dwayne Dem Jointz.

3) BTS' Dynamite

The upbeat disco-pop song Dynamite by the K-pop group BTS has been charting the MelOn Daily Chart for seventy-five days. (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

The upbeat disco-pop song Dynamite by the biggest K-pop group BTS has been charting the MelOn Daily Chart for seventy-five days. It was released on August 21, 2020, through Sony Music Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment. The K-pop track was the first single by the group to be recorded in English. It was penned by songwriters, David Stewart and Jessica Agombar.

4) AKMU's Love Lee

The South Korean K-pop duo AKMU, aka Akdong Musician's track Love Lee, has spent sixty consecutive days on the MelOn Daily Chart. Love Lee was released on August 21, 2023, through YG Entertainment. It was part of the third extended play Love Episode. The song was composed by Lee Chan-hyuk, Millennium, and Sihwang. It was penned and produced by Lee Chan-hyuk.

5) SMTM's VVS

SMTM (Show Me The Money Episode 1)'s track VVS spent fifty-seven days on the MelOn Daily Chart. It was a song released by South Korean rappers, including Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and Mushvenom. It was dropped on November 21, 2020, through Stone Music Entertainment. The songwriters who created the single included Justhis, GroovyRoom, Sik-K, Mirani, Munchman, Khundi, Panda, and Mushvenom.

6) Zico's Any Song

The South Korean rapper Zico's track Any Song spent fifty-two consecutive days on the MelOn Daily Chart (Image via @zico_koz/X)

The South Korean rapper and idol Zico's track Any Song spent fifty-two consecutive days on the MelOn Daily Chart. It was released on January 13, 2020, through KOZ Entertainment and Kakao M. It was part of the idol's third extended play, Random Box. It was penned and produced by Zico himself.

7) NewJeans' Super Shy

NewJeans' Super Shy spent fifty-two consecutive days on the MelOn Daily Chart (Image via @NewJeans_Ador/X)

NewJeans' Super Shy spent fifty-two consecutive days on the MelOn Daily Chart. The song was released on July 21, 2023, through ADOR. It was part of the band's second extended play, Get Up. The lyricists, including Gigo, Danielle, Kim Dong-hyun, Erika De Casier, and Kristine penned the track. It was composed by artists such as Erika de Casier, Frankie Scoca, and Kristine Bogan.

8) G-Dragon's Home Sweet Home (feat. Taeyang, Daesung)

The South Korean singer and rapper G-dragon's track Home Sweet Home (feat. Taeyang, Daesung) spent fifty days on the MelOn Daily Music Chart (Image via @gdragon/X)

The South Korean singer and rapper G-dragon's track Home Sweet Home (feat. Taeyang, Daesung) spent fifty days on the MelOn Daily Music Chart. It was released on November 22, 2024, through Galaxy Corporation and Empire. The track served as the second single for the idol's forthcoming third studio album. It was penned by lyricists, including G-Dragon, Teddy Park, and Choice 37. It was composed by G-Dragon, Teddy Park 24, VVN, and Kush.

The K-pop Community shared multiple congratulatory posts celebrating the aforementioned artist' milestone.

