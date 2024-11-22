“The lyrics hit so hard”— Fans emotional as G-Dragon drops ‘Home Sweet home’ feat fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesang

G-Dragon dropped his latest single, Home Sweet Home, featuring his BIGBANG bandmates Daesung and Taeyang. On November 21, fanplusonedotcom released a teaser image unveiling the release date of the song. A day later, on November 22, 2024, at 2 pm KST, the song was officially released on major music services platforms, which caught fans off guard.

While fans were aware of the song's release, they did not know the featured artists on Home Sweet Home would be Daesung and Taeyang. Following the departure of Seungri and T.O.P., this is the first time the K-pop group members have released an official single together, through G-Dragon's solo single.

Many fans who had been eagerly anticipating the trio's comeback were emotional hearing the song's lyrics. They took to social media to express their emotions about Home Sweet Home.

“The lyrics hit so hard,” a fan said

“The music and the lyrics give some bittersweet kind of feeling, similar to sober . And why does it feels like a letter!?!?! I wanna cry so bad,” another fan said.

“Putting funky beat over this depressing lyrics is their way of taking care of our mental health :')” a user stated.

Fans mentioned that the Crooked singer added references to BIGBANG's music to Home Sweet Home.

“GOLDEN days are Still Alive~ Love every bit of this song. Bigbang is VIP and VIP until whenever!!!” a user commented.

“I'm trying not to get emotional because this is their first group song as 3 but with all the Bigbang song references. This literally sounds like early 2010s Bigbang music and I'm here for it. So excited for them to perform this live,” another user commented.

“This genius is really out of this world,” a fan added.

Fans have been waiting for a BIGBANG song and many have previously joked about a collaboration between Daesung, Taeyang, and G-Dragon.

“The main reason for doing a duet with the other members in this song is to show that they are coming back home with him too plus him saying “welcome back home” to us is so sweet STOPP!!!” a user said.

“This being a ft. instead of a Bigbang comeback. They’re actually so unserious pls,” a fan reacted.

“Jiyong took the "these three people should collab" comments seriously,” another fan said.

G-Dragon's recent music releases, BIGBANG reunion performances, and more

On October 31, G-Dragon dropped his solo comeback single Power, which marked his first music release in seven years, after the release of his album Kwon Ji Yong in 2017. This is also his first music release after signing with Korean entertainment label Galaxy Corporation and independent American record label EMPIRE.

He dropped his second song in 2024, titled Home Sweet Home, featuring Taeyang and Daesung on November 22, 2024. He is gearing up for his performance on the third day of the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards on November 23, at the Kyocera Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

On September 1, the group members reunited on stage together during Taeyang’s solo concert THE LIGHT YEAR in Seoul. Daesung and G-Dragon joined Taeyang for the live performance of their song We Like 2 Party on stage. Following this, G-Dragon also performed Good Boy with Taeyang.

G-Dragon's Home Sweet Home is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

