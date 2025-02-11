On February 11, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa graced the red carpet at the much-anticipated The White Lotus season 3 premiere, held at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles.

The artist wore a customized white and yellow colored gown from the Miss Sohee Haute Couture 2023 collection. She completed her overall appearance with a heavy-makeup look, a flower-shaped diamond ring, and carried a yellow flower.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following the premiere, Lisa's latest appearance quickly went viral on social media, with fans swooning over her attire, visuals, and appearance. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"The main event."

Expand Tweet

Fans stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa looked like the human embodiment of a blooming lotus in her gown, describing her as delicate and ethereal.

"She better be there on met gala this year," a fan reacted.

"If you remember NewWomen Lisa’s Song she’s referring to a Lotusin her MV as well. Such a brilliant to connect everything together and her career always has a hint to the other one. She not just a singer but she’s created her own art," another fan shared.

"Lisa in this gown is like the human embodiment of a blooming lotus delicate, ethereal, and radiant.. I’m obsessed," an X user mentioned.

Meanwhile, others shared multiple posts praising BLACKPINK's Lisa's visuals and attire on social media.

"I love her lotus petal dress so good and that lotus ornament in her hand just so pretty," an X user reacted.

"Lisa looks sublime like in a fairytale," a netizen shared.

"i used to dream of times like these. actress lisa era is upon us," another person mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Lisa shared her excitement for The White Lotus season 3

Expand Tweet

On February 11, 2025, Variety released an exclusive interview featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa. During the conversation, the rapper shared her excitement about the upcoming season of The White Lotus at its premiere, held at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. She added, as translated by the publication:

"I don't know what to feel right now. I'm just so excited. I can't wait for all of you guys to watch this show. It is my first acting experience, so I don't know what to expect on set, but everybody just being so supportive helped me a lot. So thank you, everyone."

The White Lotus season 3 features a star-studded cast, including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, and others. The series is created and directed by Mike White.

White Lotus season 3 is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, and will be available for streaming on HBO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback