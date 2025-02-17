The Match release date unveiled: Plot, cast, and everything you need to know about this Lee Byung-hun movie

On February 17, Lee Byung-hun shared the latest character poster from the upcoming film The Match on his Instagram page, announcing the film's release date. The Match is scheduled to be released on March 26, 2025, theatrically in South Korea.

The Match follows a legendary baduk (Go) player as his student rises up to become his rival. The story of a real-life baduk player, Cho Hun-hyeon, is brought to life in the film by Lee Byung-hun.

In the Instagram post, Lee Byung-hun shared an official poster of the film featuring his character. He is directly looking at the camera, with a serious expression on his face. His hand is resting on the right side of his face.

He is wearing a dark grey suit, a peach-colored shirt, and a watch. The second image in the post looks like a scene from the daily life of Go players. Seemingly Cho Hun-hyeon and Lee Chang-ho are playing the game and two women in the back are keeping score.

Plot, Cast, and all you need to know about The Match

The Match tells the story of a real-life South Korean Go player, Cho Hun-hyeon (played by Lee Byung-hun). Lee Chang-ho (played by Yoo Ah-in) is his protege and future rival in the world of Go.

The Match began its filming back in 2020. But following Yoo Ah-in's legal scandals which began in 2023, the release of the film was paused as per Ilgan Sports report published on February 17.

The film is directed by Kim Hyung-joo and the script is written by Yoon Jong-bin. Earlier, the movie was slated to release on Netflix. Moon Jung-hee, Ko Chang-seok, and Hyun Bong-sik will be seen in secondary roles. Kim Kang-hoon will play the younger self of Chang-ho in the film.

Lee Byung-hun was last seen in Squid Game as the Frontman in season one and player 001 in season 2. He will reprise his role once again in the show's final season which will premiere in June 2025. He will also be seen in a lead role opposite Son Ye-jin in No Other Choice directed by Park Chan-wook.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah-in has been away from the spotlight since his drug use controversy and was also replaced in Hellbound season 2.

For the uninitiated, Go or baduk is a traditional South Korean game played amongst two opponents. They pick either a white or black piece and try to devise a strategy to gather the maximum territory on the baduk board.

