“The og cast needs to return”- Fans react as SBS confirms Good Partner season 2 production, Jang Na-ra & Nam Ji-hyun in talks to lead

SBS has reportedly confirmed the production of Good Partner season 2. The drama will return for a second season, an SBS representative told Daily Sports on April 3, 2025. As the project is still in its early stages, details such as the filming schedule, broadcast timeline, and casting are yet to be finalized.

However, as per JTBC Entertainment News on April 3, the two leads from season 1 have received offers from the production company to reappear in season 2.

The 2024 Friday-Saturday drama follows star divorce lawyer Cha Eun-kyung (Jang Na-ra) and rookie attorney Han Yu-ri (Nam Ji-hyun) as they navigate the complexities of divorce cases.

The series received positive reviews and achieved a peak viewership rating of 17.7% nationwide, as per Nielsen Korea. Jang Na-ra’s performance in Good Partner also earned her the first acting award of her 23-year career at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards.

Fans are overjoyed after hearing the news about season 2, and most of them seem to be demanding that the cast of season 1 make a return.

"The og cast needs to return or it’s a NO for me," s aid one fan on X.

"That is MY number 1 Korean network drama of 2024. Awesome," mentioned another.

"Yesss!! Nara and Jihyun have to join this. It wouldn’t be the same without them," one fan stated.

Fans of the drama continued reacting to the latest news with excitement.

"Yaa, great news for today Good Partner s2. Hoping Nara gets a baeksang nod for good partner along with my other fav Hyeyoon!" commented a fan.

"WE ARE SO BACK," responded another.

"Good partner season 2 yaaassss," reacted one fan on X.

More about Good Partner

The SBS drama Good Partner premiered in July 2024, airing as a Friday-Saturday series. Due to its strong reception and peak viewership rating of 17.7%, SBS has reportedly confirmed a second season, though details on filming, broadcast dates, and casting remain undecided.

The drama stars Jang Na-ra as Cha Eun-kyung, a veteran divorce attorney facing a marital crisis, and Nam Ji-hyun as Han Yu-ri, a passionate rookie lawyer. Supporting cast members include Kim Joon-han as Jung Woo-jin and Pyo Ji-hoon as Jeon Eun-ho, both lawyers at Daejeong Law Firm.

The plot revolves around Cha Eun-kyung, a top divorce lawyer with 17 years of experience at Daejeong Law Firm. While handling complex divorce cases, she unexpectedly faces a crisis in her own marriage. At the firm, she works with Han Yu-ri, a rookie attorney who has a strong sense of justice.

Unlike Han Yu-ri, Eun-kyung prioritizes the firm’s interests and her clients’ success above all else. Their differing perspectives lead to frequent clashes, but as they navigate their conflicts, both undergo significant personal growth. They also collaborate with fellow lawyers Jung Woo-jin and Jeon Eun-ho at the firm.

Jang Na-ra gained fame with the 2002 series Successful Story of a Bright Girl and continued her success with My Love Patzzi. She later starred in Fated to Love You, Go Back Couple, The Last Empress, and Sell Your Haunted House, among other dramas.

Nam Ji-hyun gained recognition in Queen Seondeok (2009) and later led popular series like Shopping King Louie and Suspicious Partner. She further impressed audiences with her roles in 100 Days My Prince and Little Women.

