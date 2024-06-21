“The plot twist is twisting”— Fans emotional over Seo In-guk and Ahn Jae-hyun’s tragic love story in K.Will’s 'No Sad Song For My Broken Heart'

No Sad Song For My Broken Heart, a sequel to K.Will's track Please Don't... has a twist that has left his fans heartbroken. The music video, which dropped on June 20, reveals what happens to the characters of Seo In-guk and Ahn Jae-hyun after the last MV.
The two characters meet at a funeral after years. However, In-guk is still cautious after hiding his feelings for Jae-hyun for a long time. As the two start getting closer, it is revealed that the funeral where they met was In-guk's. Jae-hyun had been too late to accept his own truth and had imagined the two being together.
After the first music video, fans hoped for some relief through a happy ending. However, they faced another twist, even more tragic than the last. Here is how some people reacted to the plot twist:
"The plot twist is twisting ahhhhhhh" said one fan.
"k.will killing me right here" said another.
"Worst day of my f**king life" said another fan.
Some fans could not get enough of K.Will's voice and the actor duo:
"Goat will cook with his Holy Vocal" said one fan.
"Nice! I love K.Will's voice. Can't wait to check out the MV" a fan said.
"how can their acting devastate me this much in 10 seconds" exclaimed another fan.
The portrayal of such a regretful heartbreak has effectively made the fans feel empathetic towards them.
All about K.Will's latest track No Sad Song For My Broken Heart
After 11 years, we see Seo In-guk and Ahn Jae-hyun back together in the music video, reuniting after years at a funeral. The MV starts with In-guk lighting a cigarette. He suddenly hides himself after seeing Jae-hyun coming out of his car, afraid of the same feelings he has held back for years.
The two meet after Jae-hyun sits beside an oblivious In-guk. Though it takes some time, the two develop a certain comfortability around each other. The next few scenes show them spending time with each other and sharing drinks. Watching a now unconscious Jae-hyun, In-guk tries to control his affection towards him, scared of no reciprocation. While leaving, Jae-hyun confronts him, and he ends up confessing.
However, it turns out the funeral in the first scene was that of In-guk. Everything that unfolded afterward was just a fragment of Jae-hyun's imagination, who wishes to still be with In-guk. The scene cuts to Jae-hyun standing alone, changing the storyline to one without In-guk. It is revealed that Jae-hyun missed him just as much.
However sad, one cannot deny the effect K.Will's voice, the storyline, and Seo In-guk and Ahn Jae-hyun's performances on the viewers.