"THE SECOND VISUAL ATTACK"— Lovely Runner fans swoon over Byeon Woo Seok’s latest magazine cover teaser for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

On June 4, 2024, Harper’s Bazaar Korea released two cover teaser videos featuring Lovely Runner protagonist Byeon Woo Seok. The July 2024 editions of the magazine were shot in collaboration with the jewelry house, Cartier. Fans went gaga over Byeon Woo Seok’s newest magazine cover.

The video captivated one of his admirers as they commented,

“THE SECOND VISUAL ATTACK”

Many other reactions from the actor's fans are recorded on the internet. They flooded the internet with praises for him. While one of them said he looked “ETHEREAL,” the other admirer remarked,

“How can one man be this perfect.”

Another fan requested to appoint Woo Seok as the brand ambassador of Cartier. One of them commented:

“We're waiting for teaser 03,04, 05 etc”

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok featured in July 2024 cover teaser of Harper’s Bazaar Korea

Harper’s Bazaar Korea, together with Cartier, shared two July 2024 cover teasers of Byeon Woo Seok. The star can be seen wearing chic Cartier jewelry pieces in both teaser videos.

In the first teaser, he wears a red oversized shirt with black bottoms and a gold-plated Cartier necklace, lying on the grass under the sun. The second teaser contrasts with a dark setting, showing him in a white shirt and black shorts, finished with a Cartier dual-layered neck chain with a chunky pendant.

The teasers were edited by Lee Jin-seon and filmed by Kim Ye-jin, with Jeon Hoon doing the actor’s hair, Lee Bom handling the makeup, and Lim Hye-rim as the stylist.

The actor’s Harper’s Bazaar Korea July Issue will have four different covers with 26 pictorial pages. Therefore, more covers will be launched in the coming days of this month.

His performance in the TV series Lovely Runner has boosted his popularity among K-drama fans, leading to his involvement in various events, including promotional events and fan meets.

Byeon Woo Seok previously graced the magazine cover in 2022.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok, a 42-year-old South Korean actor and model, gained fame from his roles in 20th Century Girl (2022) and Strong Girl Nam-soon (2023). However, his role as Ryu Sun-jae in the TV series Lovely Runner (2024) brought him the most recognition.

The 16-part series, a time-slip romance drama adapted from Kim Bbang's web novel The Best of Tomorrow, is available on Viki. Woo Seok stars alongside Kim Hye-yoon.