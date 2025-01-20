On Monday, January 20, GOT7 members sat down for an interview with 1TheK where they revisited several memories from their past. In addition to the trip down memory lane, the members also commented on these memories and added more context to what went down at that time.

In one of the segments, Youngjae read out a past rumor about him wanting to be a DAY6 member during his trainee days. The rumor was that Youngjae heard that the agency was preparing to form a band, and in order to be a part of it, the idol began to work hard on his vocal skills. His dreams, however, were not fulfilled as his agency, JYP Entertainment, focused his training mostly on dancing.

Youngjae cleared the air during the interview by stating that he never had that ideology. He further explained that when he first joined the agency, he was not very good at dancing, and that was the reason why his dance practice sessions were meticulous.

Soon after this discussion, the other members discussed how almost all DAY6 members trained to be under GOT7. They explained that both YoungK and Wonpil of DAY6 joined GOT7's trainee lineup but ended up leaving. Lastly, Jay B added in humor that DAY6's Sungjin never joined the GOT7 trainees.

When this landed on the internet, fans and netizens talked about the slight shade that JayB threw towards Sungjin. One such comment read:

"The sudden shade at Sungjin???? Sungjin sue them please??? HAHAHAHAHAH"

"sungjin never joined us, and we know the reason why" said a fan on X

"sungjin catching a stray for no reason" said another fan

"jayb u have no business dragging sungjin like that lmaoooo" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens commented on the joke made by JayB.

"they take every opportunity to drag sungjin omg leave my poor old man alone" stated a fan

"The Sungjin roast at the end LOOOL" added an X user

"why is sungjin catching strays lmao" said a netizen

"THIS WAS SO UNCALLED FOR LIKE" commented another X user

All you need to know about GOT7 and their recent activities

GOT7 is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 with their first EP, Got It? The members of the group include Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, with Jay B is the leader of the group.

While the group was housed under JYP Entertainment until 2021, following their contract expiration that year, all members decided against renewal. Ever since then, the group has been working independently. In 2022, they released an EP titled, Got7, and soon after the same, the members halted group activities to concentrate on their solo careers.

This led to a three-year hiatus for GOT7 until their latest comeback on January 20 with the release of the EP, Winter Heptagon. The album holds a total of nine tracks with the song, Python, as its title track. On the other hand, the group also has a two-day concert, NESTFEST, scheduled on February 1 and 2 in Seoul at the Olympic Handball Stadium.

With several schedules lined up for the group, fans are thrilled to see what the members have in store for them.

