“The way he went from Daddy Namjoon to baby joonie”- Fans react to BTS' RM’s Instagram profile image update

On January 20, 2025, BTS' RM caught fans' attention as he changed his Instagram profile pictures repeatedly in the span of a few minutes. Firstly, RM switched his profile picture from a cropped version of a vase to his black and white photo. He seemingly flaunted his hair while wearing a pullover, specs, and a ring in the first image.

Following this, the Do You singer changed his first picture roughly within 25 minutes of its update. He then changed his picture to the cropped version of his childhood photo, which he also shared on his Instagram story.

BTS' RM fans soon noticed this and flooded the internet with their reactions to it. One user on X wrote:

“The way he went from Daddy Namjoon to baby joonie within minutes.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Many other reactions for BTS' RM’s quick profile updates were seen online. While some fans said the idol went from “daddy” to “baby,” others claimed that Namjoon was trying to choose a “perfect picture” for his new era.

“Namjoon literally changed his pfp on Instagram from 'daddy' to 'baby',” a fan wrote.

“he's just tryin to choose the perfect photo for his new era,” expressed a fan.

“He's so me for that.. the pfp issues are just,” commented another fan.

“he is going through profile crisis,” wrote another fan.

Some playfully commented that BTS' RM was going through “profile crisis,” while others were trying to empathize with the idol. One fan referred to him as “multifaceted,” while another called his action of changing pictures as “super cute.”

“pleasee he's just like me i always have an urge to change my pfp layout bio completely every 30 mins,” stated an admirer.

“The man is multifaceted!,” commented another fan.

“Man is doing anything to pass time atp, he's super cute for that,” a fan wrote.

“He went down all through his gallery to change into these,” suggested another fan.

BTS' RM will be discharged in June 2025

Expand Tweet

Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, joined the military on December 11, 2023, together with his bandmate V. The forever rain vocalist is expected to be released from the army in June 2025 and get back together with the remainder of the bandmates.

Most recently, on January 17, 2025, BIGHIT Music confirmed that BTS' RM took home a Bronze Award in the "Music Film/Video Craft (Editing)" grouping for his joint composition Neva Play. Megan Thee Stallion, an American rapper, and RM came together to produce Neva Play. Their song's official video earned the Clio Award.

The track came out on September 6, 2024. The makers of Jungkook’s SEVEN MV also won an award at the Clio Awards in Film Craft: Direction category.

In addition to RM, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, and Taehyung are currently on duty in the military. Jin and Hobi are the only ones in the K-pop ensemble who have completed their training so far. The former went home in June 2024, and the latter received his discharge in October 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback