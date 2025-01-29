The Witch starring GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-eui: Complete release schedule, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Channel A's highly anticipated drama, The Witch will follow a Saturday-Sunday schedule as reported by Channel A on January 27. Starring GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-eui, the series is a mystery romance based on the popular webtoon of the same name by renowned author Kang Full and will be released on February 15.

Directed by Kim Tae-gyun, known for his meticulous and emotionally charged storytelling in films like Dark and Sensitive, The Witch is produced by Showbox and Mr. Romance, ensuring a high-quality adaptation of the beloved webtoon.

The Witch: Trailer, plot and cast

The drama follows Mi-jeong (Roh Jeong-eui), a woman shunned by her village and called a witch because a curse causes misfortune to the men who fall in love with her. Isolated and lonely, she believes anyone who loves her will suffer. However, her life changes when she reunites with Dong-jin (Jinyoung), a data miner determined to end the curse.

Dong-jin, who specializes in statistical analysis, embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind Mi-jeong’s so-called curse. Risking his life, he sets out to challenge the inexplicable tragedies that surround her, hoping to prove her innocence and free her from societal condemnation. As their relationship deepens, the two navigate a path filled with danger, love, and mystery.

Mi-jeong is seen walking alone along a snowy path as an accident occurs. Spending her days in school by herself, she is noticed by Dong-jin. As he sees her years later while travelling in a train, their stories get intertwined. Dong-jin can be seen looking hopeful while Mi-jeong is teary-eyed.

Park Jin-young as Dong-jin portrays a highly skilled data miner who receives top-tier recognition in his field. His analytical mind drives him to solve the mystery surrounding Mi-jeong, risking everything to save her.

Roh Jeong-eui is in the role of Mi-jeong, a reclusive woman believed to be cursed. As a child, those who adored her either suffered injuries or lost their lives, leading her to live in solitude. Despite this, she yearns to break free from her fate.

More about the cast

Park Jin-young, a member of the boy group GOT7 and the duo JJ Project, began his acting career with a role in Dream High 2. After taking on several supporting roles, he secured his first lead role in He Is Psychometric in 2019.

In January 2023, Park Jin-young made his solo debut with the mini-album Chapter 0: With. That same year, he received the Best New Actor Award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for his performance in the film A Christmas Carol. He began his mandatory military service on May 8, 2023, and completed it on November 7, 2024.

Roh Jeong-eui is recognized for her performances as Dong-i in the film Phantom Detective, Hong Si-a in 18 Again, NJ in Our Beloved Summer, and Jung Jae-i in Hierarchy. Additionally, she served as an MC for the SBS music show Inkigayo from April 2022 to April 2023.

Other than The Witch, she will also be starring in the webtoon-adapted dramas, Crushology 101 and Pigpen this year.

The Witch is scheduled to be released on February 15. The episodes will be released on Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm.

