“The youngest is only 14?”- Internet reacts as Hearts2Hearts is reportedly set to debut with domestic & international 2006-2010 born members

SM Entertainment's newest girl group Hearts2Hearts will reportedly debut on February 24, 2025. The news was first revealed on January 12 during the SMTOWN LIVE 2025 [THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE] showcase in Seoul. Now, the label has also revealed the members of the group.

According to reports, the group will consist of eight members in all. Seven of them are South Korean and one is Indonesian. The members are said to be born between 2006 and 2010.

Fans took to their social media to express their views on a young lineup.

"So the oldest is 18-19 and the youngest is only 14 ?????" wrote one.

Fans have been vastly expressive about their views on this 5th-generation K-pop girl group. Here's what they had to say:

"they’re all younger than me…" quote a fan, with a skeleton gif meme.

"it's crazy seeing groups nowadays having girls that are my age being the oldest" commented another user at the age similarity between them and the group members.

"js thinking about finally getting smth from hearts2hearts tmr and that will lead to their debut soon, and then their concept, their music.. omg.. im so excited" came another comment excited about the new group.

The eight members of Hearts2Hearts are Carmen, Dahyun, Jiwoo, Haram, Jueun, Yuna, Leean and Nayeon. Dahyun holds dual citizenship from Canada and South Korea. Carmen, the only foreign member of the group, hails from Indonesia. Indonesian fans had some witty reactions:

"Better get that indomie ad" wrote a fan, referring to an instant noodles brand popular in Indonesia.

"so proud. u got it, carmen! she must be very talented" came another comment in support of the Indonesian member Carmen.

"Wiiih finally🤧 there will be an indonesian kpop idol in SM" a tweet read.

About SM Entertainment's newest girl group Hearts2Hearts

Hearts2Hearts is SM Entertainment's first girl group after aespa's debut in 2020. A debut teaser for the group was launched on January 12. Phrases and texts like “What’s your map?”, “E.O.D”, and “If the path fades, carve your own way" were featured in the clip.

This newest girl group consists of members who were trained in secret just like f(x) and EXO and were only announced at the label's showcase in December 2024. Hearts2Hearts is also the first K-pop idol group to be launched under the newly unveiled SM 3.0 plans.

According to the SM's report, the group's name means "connecting hearts with global fans and moving forward together as a bigger 'us' through a mysterious and beautiful world of music containing various emotions and sincere messages." Further details on the members and the group's debut are awaited.

