“Their company did them dirty”- Fans react as Léa, Dita, Jinny and Minji announce departure from SECRET NUMBER following contract expiration

On Friday, April 4, SECRET NUMBER's Dita, Jinny, and Minji released a statement announcing their departure from the group. This was shortly followed by the departure of Léa on April 3. The exit was due to the contract expirations of the SECRET NUMBER members and the four K-pop idols, and their agency chose against contract renewal.

Here's part of their statement:

"After much deliberation, we have expressed our intention to terminate our exclusive contracts with Vine Entertainment. As the agency has also decided not to maintain the contracts any further, we would like to inform you that our contract with Vine Entertainment has been officially terminated, and therefore, official activities as SECRET NUMBER have now come to an end."

They added,

"We've always gave our very best, but despite numerous discussions, we ultimately came to a conclusion that under the current situation, it would be extremely difficult for us to move forward."

This leaves Soodam and Zuu as the only current members of the K-pop girl group. Following this announcement, many fans and netizens were unsettled and frustrated with the agency. People expressed that they were disappointed to see the members leave when they held a lot of potential.

They criticized Vine Entertainment for not giving the idols appropriate opportunities for comebacks and promotions. Additionally, following the announcement, people have also been concerned about the future of the group and have also been anticipating a potential disbandment announcement due to the lack of members in the group.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"To be honest, the reason most kpop groups disbands are the company. Secret Number had potential to be become big in their debut days. But Vine, their company did them dirty," an X user wrote.

"Secretnumber will always be my Roman empire, they had so much potential," said a fan on X.

"i mean with the way vine was moving with secret number it really doesn’t surprise me… 14 songs all single albums and you debuted in 2020…. vine ruined what could’ve been a very well rounded group," added another fan.

"ykw good for them at least they dont have to deal with vine anymore, let’s all move tf out," commented another netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their opinions on the news of the four members' departure from the K-pop girl group.

"as a predebut lockey it’s still so disappointing to see how vine treated this group that had so much potential… wish the best for all the girls with their futures," stated a fan.

"I knew ever since last year the disbandment is coming, now that it’s practically official, it hurts," added an X user.

"Not surprising that company completely wasted them," commented another X user.

On April 3, Vine Entertainment released a statement expressing that the SECRET NUMBER member Léa has chosen to depart the agency following her contract expiration. Here's a part of their statement:

"The exclusive contract period of Léa, who has showcased her shining talents as a member of SECRET NUMBER, has ended as of April 2, 2025. First and foremost, we would like to express our gratitude to Léa for her hard work and dedication to the fans. While her activities with SECRET NUMBER have come to an end, we will continue to sincerely support Léa’s bright future."

The agency explained that since they've been focused on the members' contracts at the moment, both individual and group activities of the group will be delayed. Soon after this announcement, on April 4, the members Dita, Jinny, and Minji also announced their departure.

They explained through their statement that concluding the contract was a difficult choice that they had to make, but they also realized that it was for the best. Therefore, they expressed their gratitude for their time as SECRET NUMBER's members and bid farewell to the same.

The group debuted on May 19, 2020, with the single album Who Dis? The lineup consisted of Léa, Dita, Jinny, Soodam, and Denise. A year later, in October 2021, Zuu and Minji joined as new members. On February 5, 2022, Denise announced her departure from the group.

The girl group's last comeback was with their single album Starlight, which was released on August 16, 2023.

